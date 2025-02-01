TCAP 가격 (TCAP)
오늘 TCAP (TCAP)의 실시간 가격은 375.59 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. TCAP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TCAP 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.88K USD
- TCAP의 당일 가격 변동 +1.23%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 TCAP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TCAP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TCAP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +4.56.
지난 30일간 TCAP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 TCAP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 TCAP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +4.56
|+1.23%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
TCAP 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.07%
+1.23%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is TCAP? For cryptocurrency traders, funds, DeFi users, and insitutions, TCAP is an ERC-20 compatible smart contract that tokenizes real-time Total Market Capitalization from all cryptocurrencies and tokens listed on the most reputable crypto data providers in the world. Combining blockchain technology with the process of data aggregation, raw market capitalization data can be brought to market via crosscollateralized, asset nominal tokenization. Asset nominal tokenization starts with the process of taking a data metric, such as Total Market Capitalization. This metric is then set to a divisor of 10,000,000,000. The new, nominal asset token value now trades in lockstep with the underlying data metric it tracks. Collateralizing the new smart contract against multiple assets like ETH or DAI provides the security that this new tokenized asset is backed by a set of rules and collateral enforced by an Ethereum smart contract, thereby tokenizing total market capitalization. For example, if the total crypto market cap resides at 3.5 trillion dollars. We then add a divisor to that number, just like the S&P 500 or any major financial index would. The price calculation for TCAP is as follows: cc = $3,500,000,000,000 dd = 10,000,000,000 rr = \frac{c}{d} d c = $350.00 Where cc is the total cryptocurrency market cap, dd is the divisor and rr is the TCAP token price. TCAPs are then minted upon being collateralized by an underlying asset, such as ETH or DAI. What the user receives in return is a newly minted asset nominalized token that moves in real time to the penny of the underlying total market cap metric our TCAP Smart Contract is tracking. Each TCAP is algorithmically collateralized by a corresponding amount of ETH/ or DAI needed to appropriately back each token by >200%, thus creating price exposure to the entire cryptocurrency sector with the single push of a button. How to Use TCAP? Mint TCAP: https://app.cryptex.finance/ Trade TCAP: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/pools/base/0x2B70CeA59a418d77265482564610EF4D681D5ad6 What makes TCAP unique? While referenced and quoted every day by millions of people within the investment community as one of the key metrics measuring the expansions and declines transpiring in the space, Total Cryptocurrency Market Capitalization has no means or ability to be minted in real-time form, until now.
|1 TCAP에서 AUD
A$600.944
|1 TCAP에서 GBP
￡300.472
|1 TCAP에서 EUR
€360.5664
|1 TCAP에서 USD
$375.59
|1 TCAP에서 MYR
RM1,671.3755
|1 TCAP에서 TRY
₺13,408.563
|1 TCAP에서 JPY
¥58,291.568
|1 TCAP에서 RUB
₽37,021.9063
|1 TCAP에서 INR
₹32,563.653
|1 TCAP에서 IDR
Rp6,157,212.1296
|1 TCAP에서 PHP
₱21,941.9678
|1 TCAP에서 EGP
￡E.18,862.1298
|1 TCAP에서 BRL
R$2,193.4456
|1 TCAP에서 CAD
C$544.6055
|1 TCAP에서 BDT
৳45,780.6651
|1 TCAP에서 NGN
₦580,508.1481
|1 TCAP에서 UAH
₴15,654.5912
|1 TCAP에서 VES
Bs21,784.22
|1 TCAP에서 PKR
Rs104,737.0274
|1 TCAP에서 KZT
₸194,503.0374
|1 TCAP에서 THB
฿12,691.1861
|1 TCAP에서 TWD
NT$12,371.9346
|1 TCAP에서 CHF
Fr341.7869
|1 TCAP에서 HKD
HK$2,925.8461
|1 TCAP에서 MAD
.د.م3,767.1677