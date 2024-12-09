tBTC 가격 (TBTC)
오늘 tBTC (TBTC)의 실시간 가격은 99,511 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 497.67M USD 입니다. TBTC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 tBTC 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 11.78M USD
- tBTC의 당일 가격 변동 +0.20%
- 유통 공급량 5.00K USD
MEXC에서 TBTC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TBTC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 tBTC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +201.44.
지난 30일간 tBTC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +31,029.4901667000.
지난 60일간 tBTC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +61,221.7544860000.
지난 90일간 tBTC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +43,064.82849555407.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +201.44
|+0.20%
|30일
|$ +31,029.4901667000
|+31.18%
|60일
|$ +61,221.7544860000
|+61.52%
|90일
|$ +43,064.82849555407
|+76.29%
tBTC 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.08%
+0.20%
+2.46%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is tBTC? tBTC allows you to unlock your Bitcoin’s value to borrow and lend, mint stablecoins, provide liquidity, and much more. tBTC is a decentralized wrapped Bitcoin that is 1:1 backed by main-net BTC. Existing solutions bringing Bitcoin to Ethereum require you to send your Bitcoin to an intermediary, who then issues you an Ethereum token representing your original asset. This centralized model requires you to trust a third party and is prone to censorship, sacrificing Bitcoin's promise of secure, permissionless decentralization. How does tBTC solve this issue? Instead of centralized intermediaries, tBTC uses a randomly selected group of operators running nodes on the Threshold Network to secure deposited Bitcoin through threshold cryptography. That means tBTC requires a threshold majority agreement before operators perform any action with your Bitcoin. By rotating the selection of operators weekly, tBTC protects against any individual or group of operators colluding to fraudulently seize the underlying deposits. By relying on an honest-majority-assumption, we can calculate the likelihood any wallet comprised of a quorum of dishonest operators. An insurance backstop (the coverage pools), serves as an emergency fallback in the event a wallet is compromised. What is Threshold Network? Threshold.network stems from the merger of NuCypher and Keep networks into a single decentralized network — it delivers a suite of threshold cryptography services for web3 applications through a decentralized network of staking nodes. The whole community is governed by a DAO. Flagship services of Threshold Network include Threshold Access Control (TACo) – which enables end-to-end encrypted data sharing and communication without the need to trust a centralized authority, tBTC v2 - the only decentralized and permissionless Bitcoin-to-Ethereum asset bridge and thUSD - an overcollateralized and decentralized USD stablecoin that uses both ETH and tBTC as collateral.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 TBTC에서 AUD
A$155,237.16
|1 TBTC에서 GBP
￡77,618.58
|1 TBTC에서 EUR
€93,540.34
|1 TBTC에서 USD
$99,511
|1 TBTC에서 MYR
RM438,843.51
|1 TBTC에서 TRY
₺3,457,012.14
|1 TBTC에서 JPY
¥14,925,654.89
|1 TBTC에서 RUB
₽9,832,681.91
|1 TBTC에서 INR
₹8,425,596.37
|1 TBTC에서 IDR
Rp1,579,539,098.11
|1 TBTC에서 PHP
₱5,761,686.9
|1 TBTC에서 EGP
￡E.4,970,574.45
|1 TBTC에서 BRL
R$605,026.88
|1 TBTC에서 CAD
C$140,310.51
|1 TBTC에서 BDT
৳11,904,500.93
|1 TBTC에서 NGN
₦159,984,829.81
|1 TBTC에서 UAH
₴4,124,730.95
|1 TBTC에서 VES
Bs4,776,528
|1 TBTC에서 PKR
Rs27,702,867.29
|1 TBTC에서 KZT
₸50,641,147.9
|1 TBTC에서 THB
฿3,388,349.55
|1 TBTC에서 TWD
NT$3,224,156.4
|1 TBTC에서 CHF
Fr87,569.68
|1 TBTC에서 HKD
HK$773,200.47
|1 TBTC에서 MAD
.د.م991,129.56