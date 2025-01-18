TAY 가격 (TAY)
오늘 TAY (TAY)의 실시간 가격은 0.00300324 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.58M USD 입니다. TAY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TAY 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 706.18K USD
- TAY의 당일 가격 변동 -50.81%
- 유통 공급량 524.17M USD
MEXC에서 TAY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TAY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TAY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.003102620217015171.
지난 30일간 TAY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 TAY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 TAY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.003102620217015171
|-50.81%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
TAY 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-4.99%
-50.81%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Introducing TAY, the new decentralized AI chatbot that builds on the lessons of Microsoft’s infamous Tay from 2016. While Microsoft’s Tay learned from real-time interactions but faced serious challenges from malicious users, we’ve created TAY with Fission’s decentralized AI framework to ensure a positive, transparent, and user-driven experience. Unlike its predecessor, TAY is equipped with robust safeguards, filtering systems, and community governance to prevent misuse. TAY is more than just a chatbot—it’s a fully customizable, user-driven conversational companion. Whether you’re seeking entertainment, motivation, or insightful chats, TAY adapts its personality, tone, and style based on your interactions, offering a unique experience every time. It seamlessly integrates with X (formerly Twitter), staying up to date with trending topics and memes, ensuring relevant and engaging conversations. Built on a decentralized framework, TAY prioritizes transparency and allows for continuous improvement driven by the community. Users can shape its traits, from humor and pacing to attitude, ensuring TAY matches their preferences. The integration of Web3 also guarantees the ethical handling of user data, preventing the exploitation seen with centralized systems. TAY represents the future of conversational AI: safe, adaptable, and community-driven. Join the next chapter in AI innovation on X, shape TAY’s personality, and explore the possibilities of decentralized, real-time learning with Fission-powered AI.
