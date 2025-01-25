Takamaka 가격 (TKG)
오늘 Takamaka (TKG)의 실시간 가격은 1.87 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. TKG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Takamaka 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 12.15K USD
- Takamaka의 당일 가격 변동 +17.83%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 TKG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TKG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Takamaka에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.283424.
지난 30일간 Takamaka에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.1773642640.
지난 60일간 Takamaka에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.1317785260.
지난 90일간 Takamaka에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.427080348854237.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.283424
|+17.83%
|30일
|$ +0.1773642640
|+9.48%
|60일
|$ +0.1317785260
|+7.05%
|90일
|$ -0.427080348854237
|-18.59%
Takamaka 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.32%
+17.83%
+5.11%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Our blockchain provides native support for two crypto coins. TKG which is a normal, variable value crypto currency like ETH or ADA, that is used for governance as well as paying transaction fees. Half of the TKG supply was introduced in the first block of the blockchain and the remaining half is to be mined through the creation of blocks that are set to be generated every 30 seconds. The second crypto coin is TKR(Takamaka Red) which is a stable coin. All the supply of TKG was created in the first block of the blockchain and cannot be generated anymore through mining or any other means. Blocks are generated by the mining nodes who in turn are decided by the amount of TKG that it’s holders have staked on the individual mining nodes or mining pools. The staking process functions as a voting process in which the stakeholders decide the nodes that will be enabled in the creation of blocks for an epoch. Epochs are time sections of 24000 slots each and every slot is 30 seconds. A slot is the window of time in which a mining node may generate a block and transmit it to the rest of the network. Only the nodes that have been assigned a certain slot may create a block in that timeframe. Blocks created by anyone else would be discarded as invalid. At the beginning of every new epoch, coins paid as fees for the inclusion of transactions in a given block are divided between the node and the stakeholders who voted the node that created that block on a 20/80 basis, where 20% of the coinbase for the generation of the block and the fees for including transactions are given to the node and the remaining 80% go to the stakeholders and are divided amongst them proportionately to their respective amount of stakes. Staking on a node does not freeze that amount and it can be freely used. Stakes for the next epoch are calculated by the balances available at the end of the first third of the current epoch.
|1 TKG에서 AUD
A$2.9546
|1 TKG에서 GBP
￡1.496
|1 TKG에서 EUR
€1.7765
|1 TKG에서 USD
$1.87
|1 TKG에서 MYR
RM8.1719
|1 TKG에서 TRY
₺66.6468
|1 TKG에서 JPY
¥291.7761
|1 TKG에서 RUB
₽182.7177
|1 TKG에서 INR
₹161.1566
|1 TKG에서 IDR
Rp30,161.2861
|1 TKG에서 PHP
₱108.9275
|1 TKG에서 EGP
￡E.93.9675
|1 TKG에서 BRL
R$11.0517
|1 TKG에서 CAD
C$2.6741
|1 TKG에서 BDT
৳228.1213
|1 TKG에서 NGN
₦2,912.7681
|1 TKG에서 UAH
₴78.3904
|1 TKG에서 VES
Bs104.72
|1 TKG에서 PKR
Rs520.7389
|1 TKG에서 KZT
₸968.9031
|1 TKG에서 THB
฿62.7572
|1 TKG에서 TWD
NT$61.2238
|1 TKG에서 CHF
Fr1.683
|1 TKG에서 HKD
HK$14.5486
|1 TKG에서 MAD
.د.م18.6439