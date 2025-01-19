Tajir Tech Hub 가격 (TJRM)
오늘 Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM)의 실시간 가격은 0.086912 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 77.99M USD 입니다. TJRM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Tajir Tech Hub 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 374.64K USD
- Tajir Tech Hub의 당일 가격 변동 -10.43%
- 유통 공급량 897.14M USD
MEXC에서 TJRM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TJRM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Tajir Tech Hub에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0101299728141877.
지난 30일간 Tajir Tech Hub에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Tajir Tech Hub에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Tajir Tech Hub에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0101299728141877
|-10.43%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Tajir Tech Hub 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.55%
-10.43%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Empowering Global Trade with AI and Blockchain. TJRM is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a complete ecosystem that connects businesses to the blockchain and crypto world. Here's a summary of what we offer: Decentralized Wallet: TJRM will provide a decentralized wallet for acquiring, sending, and receiving digital currencies. Central Trading Platform (TajirCrypto.com): This platform allows for trading and exchanging digital currencies with fiat currencies, offering prizes and rewards to traders. Tajir Cards: These are ATM cards that let you withdraw your cryptocurrency and pay anywhere in the world. Users also enjoy discounts and rewards when using these cards for purchases. Letter of Guarantee Service: This system helps traders worldwide with importing and exporting goods. Payments are only released when the buyer confirms the goods meet the agreed specifications. Payments are only issued when the buyer confirms that the goods have arrived in compliance with the agreed specifications. A specialized team will follow up on this process to ensure its smoothness with a strategy that guarantees the rights of all parties quickly and at reduced costs through blockchain technology and agents working with us in various countries around the world. Tajir GPT AI Program: This AI-based program offers free advice and step-by-step guidance to TJRM holders on how to start or solve problems in their projects. Educational Courses: Free courses for TJRM holders and paid courses on topics related to trading, commerce, and investment for both beginners and experts. Educational Games: Tajir Media aims to educate future generations about trade and economics through entertaining and educational games where TJRM is used as the in-game currency. Product Digitization: An innovative method to track goods and products digitally from manufacturing to end consumer, preventing fraud, forgery, and imitation. This method is expected to be widely adopted by global brands. Profit Sharing & Governance: TJRM holders can stake their tokens to earn a share of the project's profits and losses. Holders also have voting rights on critical project decisions via a special voting page.
|1 TJRM에서 AUD
A$0.13992832
|1 TJRM에서 GBP
￡0.07126784
|1 TJRM에서 EUR
€0.08430464
|1 TJRM에서 USD
$0.086912
