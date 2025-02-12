Synergy Land Token 가격 (SNG)
오늘 Synergy Land Token (SNG)의 실시간 가격은 0.0086245 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. SNG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Synergy Land Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.18K USD
- Synergy Land Token의 당일 가격 변동 -2.19%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 SNG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SNG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Synergy Land Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000193606433229965.
지난 30일간 Synergy Land Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0032879905.
지난 60일간 Synergy Land Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0044803087.
지난 90일간 Synergy Land Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.001535383938275051.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000193606433229965
|-2.19%
|30일
|$ -0.0032879905
|-38.12%
|60일
|$ -0.0044803087
|-51.94%
|90일
|$ -0.001535383938275051
|-15.11%
Synergy Land Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.08%
-2.19%
-14.66%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Synergy Land is a Web3 multiplayer ARPG inspired by popular games, such as Diablo and Path Of Exile, the game aims to combine the best of these worlds, with a game-first vision where regular and hardcore players will enjoy an excellent gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFTs, giving the community true ownership of their digital assets. The player will take on the role of a hero, exploring dungeons in a great adventure against very powerful creatures and other players, using a dynamic skill system that will allow players to combine spells and items creating synergies between them thus generating a rich and evergrowing in-game economy through their game store and marketplace. Driven by a game-first mentality, we are committed to prioritizing the player's experience above all else. We focus on crafting engaging narratives and immersive gameplay. We are uniquely positioned to bring unprecedented quality to the Web3 gaming ecosystem. We leverage decentralized technology to give players greater control and ownership in our games. This includes everything from player-owned assets to transparent and fair game economies. Synergy Games is a game development studio established by professionals with more than 16 years of experience in the video game industry. The team has worked for companies such as Ubisoft, 2K Games, MercurySteam, Ilion Studios, Konami, Nintendo, Riot Games... and on popular IPs such as Assassin's Creed, Metroid, and Castlevania Lords of Shadow. SNG will have lots of utilities within our ecosystem such as: Governance token of Synergyland Serves as currency for Crafting and Tavern Webapps Required for Marketplace Purchases and Crafting Activities Caters to Land Taxes and Breeding Fees Used for Dungeons Fees Offers Special PVP Ranking Rewards What’s next for your project: NFT Land Sale on June 2023 Synergy Land: Early Access release on July 2023
|1 SNG에서 AUD
A$0.01362671
|1 SNG에서 GBP
￡0.0068996
|1 SNG에서 EUR
€0.00827952
|1 SNG에서 USD
$0.0086245
|1 SNG에서 MYR
RM0.03846527
|1 SNG에서 TRY
₺0.31082698
|1 SNG에서 JPY
¥1.315839965
|1 SNG에서 RUB
₽0.82639959
|1 SNG에서 INR
₹0.748520355
|1 SNG에서 IDR
Rp141.38522328
|1 SNG에서 PHP
₱0.50177341
|1 SNG에서 EGP
￡E.0.43501978
|1 SNG에서 BRL
R$0.04967712
|1 SNG에서 CAD
C$0.01224679
|1 SNG에서 BDT
৳1.04753177
|1 SNG에서 NGN
₦12.969091875
|1 SNG에서 UAH
₴0.359555405
|1 SNG에서 VES
Bs0.51747
|1 SNG에서 PKR
Rs2.406321745
|1 SNG에서 KZT
₸4.364600715
|1 SNG에서 THB
฿0.293664225
|1 SNG에서 TWD
NT$0.28322858
|1 SNG에서 CHF
Fr0.007848295
|1 SNG에서 HKD
HK$0.067184855
|1 SNG에서 MAD
.د.م0.08658998