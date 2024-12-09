SWAGGY 가격 (SWAGGY)
오늘 SWAGGY (SWAGGY)의 실시간 가격은 0.00125794 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.26M USD 입니다. SWAGGY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SWAGGY 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 180.60K USD
- SWAGGY의 당일 가격 변동 -33.15%
- 유통 공급량 1000.00M USD
MEXC에서 SWAGGY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SWAGGY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 SWAGGY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000623920501278359.
지난 30일간 SWAGGY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 SWAGGY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 SWAGGY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000623920501278359
|-33.15%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
SWAGGY 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-12.94%
-33.15%
-51.43%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Ah, SWAGGY, the Husky with more followers than some small countries have citizens. This isn't just any dog; SWAGGY is the canine equivalent of a rock star who decided to trade in his guitar for a blockchain. With over 7 million TikTok fans, SWAGGY has transcended mere pet stardom to become a digital icon, now venturing into the wild west of cryptocurrency with his very own memecoin on Solana. It's like if Lassie got into fintech. This memecoin, let's call it $SWAG, isn't just about making a quick buck (or should I say, bone?). It's about bringing the global community of dog lovers together on X, where they can bark about the latest trends, share adorable doggy pics, and discuss why their pets should be the next memecoin. It's a digital dog park where the currency is not just likes and treats but $SWAG tokens. Imagine this: You're scrolling through X, and instead of the usual political rants or cat memes, you're greeted by posts from SWAGGY enthusiasts discussing the merits of a Husky-led economy. It's a place where "ruff" translates to "bull run," and every time SWAGGY does something mildly impressive, like catching a frisbee or wearing a new bow tie, his token's value spikes. The genius of SWAGGY's memecoin isn't just in its adorable mascot but in its community. Here, every dog lover feels like they're part of something bigger than just their daily walk. They're part of a movement, a pack if you will, where the only thing more valuable than the memecoin is the shared love for our four-legged friends. So, if you're looking for investment advice (which I'm not qualified to give, but hey, humor me), consider this: SWAGGY isn't just a pet; he's a cultural phenomenon with a tail. And in the world of memecoins, that might just be the ultimate bull case. Remember, in this market, you've got to believe in the bark before you can see the bucks.
