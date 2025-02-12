Suizuki 가격 (ZUKI)
오늘 Suizuki (ZUKI)의 실시간 가격은 0.00001335 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ZUKI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Suizuki 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 17.85 USD
- Suizuki의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ZUKI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ZUKI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Suizuki에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Suizuki에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000075082.
지난 60일간 Suizuki에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000083558.
지난 90일간 Suizuki에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00001450804076295351.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0000075082
|-56.24%
|60일
|$ -0.0000083558
|-62.59%
|90일
|$ -0.00001450804076295351
|-52.07%
Suizuki 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Suizuki is a community memecoin on SUI Network. Purpose: Suizuki aims to establish itself as a leading memecoin and community token on the SUI blockchain. Designed for community engagement and entertainment, Suizuki endeavors to create a vibrant and fast-paced ecosystem within the blockchain space. Key Features: Community Token: Suizuki is designed to foster a strong and engaged community within the SUI blockchain. It encourages active participation and interaction among users. Memecoin Focus: Suizuki embraces the memecoin culture, leveraging humorous and entertaining content to build a unique identity within the crypto space. Blockchain Integration: Built on the SUI blockchain, Suizuki takes advantage of the platform's capabilities for secure and efficient transactions. Origin of Name: The name "Suizuki" is a fusion of "SUI," representing the blockchain, and "Suzuki," a well-known car brand. This amalgamation signifies the project's commitment to combining the speed and innovation of the SUI blockchain with the reliability and recognition associated with the Suzuki brand. Motto: "Fast chain needs a fast car." This motto encapsulates the essence of Suizuki, emphasizing the need for speed and efficiency in both blockchain technology (fast chain) and the real world (fast car). It underscores the project's commitment to rapid transactions and a dynamic community experience. Overall, Suizuki strives to carve a niche as a top memecoin and community token on the SUI blockchain, offering a blend of entertainment, community engagement, and blockchain functionality.
