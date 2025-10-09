Suiswap (SSWP) 토크노믹스
Suiswap (SSWP) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Suiswap (SSWP)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Suiswap (SSWP) 정보
Suiswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange built on the SUI blockchain, with the aim of providing a platform that is secure, efficient, and user-friendly for users to trade their cryptocurrencies. Its purpose is to overcome the limitations of traditional centralized exchanges by leveraging the power of blockchain technology to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions.
The Suiswap platform operates with the SSWP token, serving multiple functions and utilities within the Suiswap ecosystem. Key functions of the SSWP token include:
Governance: SSWP token holders have the power to influence the direction of the Suiswap platform by participating in governance votes on various proposals related to the platform's operations and development.
Liquidity Provision Rewards: Users who provide liquidity to the Suiswap platform are rewarded with SSWP tokens. This encourages more users to participate in providing liquidity, which in turn enhances the overall trading experience on the platform by reducing slippage and improving price discovery.
Staking: SSWP token holders can stake their tokens to earn rewards. This not only provides an additional source of income for SSWP holders, but also helps to maintain the stability of the Suiswap platform by encouraging users to hold and stake their tokens rather than selling them.
Payment for Gas Fees: In the future, SSWP tokens will be used for payment of transaction fees (Gas fees) within the SUI blockchain through Suiswap Wallet. This functionality would enrich the utility of SSWP tokens, enhancing their inherent value.
Suiswap intends to be a long-term, sustainable protocol that can contribute to the development of the broader SUI blockchain ecosystem. With its distinct tokenomics and comprehensive functionalities, Suiswap seeks to deliver an unparalleled decentralized trading experience for its users.
Suiswap (SSWP) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Suiswap (SSWP) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 SSWP 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
SSWP 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 SSWP의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, SSWP 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
