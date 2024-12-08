Suijak 가격 (SUIJAK)
오늘 Suijak (SUIJAK)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.70M USD 입니다. SUIJAK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Suijak 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.02M USD
- Suijak의 당일 가격 변동 +851.21%
- 유통 공급량 10.00B USD
MEXC에서 SUIJAK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SUIJAK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Suijak에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00024139.
지난 30일간 Suijak에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Suijak에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Suijak에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00024139
|+851.21%
|30일
|$ 0
|+951.66%
|60일
|$ 0
|+126.34%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Suijak 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-6.35%
+851.21%
+1,237.83%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Suijak is a meme token inspired by the popular Wojak meme, which has become a significant part of internet culture. Unlike utility tokens that offer specific functionalities or services within a blockchain ecosystem, Suijak is purely a meme token. This means it doesn't provide any inherent utility or practical use cases beyond its value as a digital collectible and a symbol of community and cultural expression. The creation of Suijak taps into the widespread appeal of the Wojak meme, which is known for its humorous and often relatable depictions of various emotions and situations. By leveraging this meme, Suijak aims to build a community of enthusiasts who appreciate the humor and cultural significance of Wojak. The token serves as a fun and engaging way for people to participate in the crypto space without the complexities and technicalities associated with utility tokens. It embodies the spirit of internet memes, which are often created and shared for entertainment and social connection rather than practical purposes. As a meme token, Suijak's value is largely driven by its community and the collective enjoyment of its holders. This makes it a unique and interesting addition to the world of cryptocurrencies, where not all tokens need to have a utilitarian function to be valued and appreciated. Instead, Suijak celebrates the lighter side of the crypto world, offering a playful and accessible entry point for those who might be intimidated by more complex crypto projects. In essence, Suijak is a testament to the power of memes and community in the digital age, highlighting how cultural phenomena can influence and shape new forms of digital assets. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer, Suijak provides a way to engage with the crypto community through the shared language of memes, making it a distinctive and enjoyable part of the broader cryptocurrency landscape.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 SUIJAK에서 AUD
A$--
|1 SUIJAK에서 GBP
￡--
|1 SUIJAK에서 EUR
€--
|1 SUIJAK에서 USD
$--
|1 SUIJAK에서 MYR
RM--
|1 SUIJAK에서 TRY
₺--
|1 SUIJAK에서 JPY
¥--
|1 SUIJAK에서 RUB
₽--
|1 SUIJAK에서 INR
₹--
|1 SUIJAK에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 SUIJAK에서 PHP
₱--
|1 SUIJAK에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 SUIJAK에서 BRL
R$--
|1 SUIJAK에서 CAD
C$--
|1 SUIJAK에서 BDT
৳--
|1 SUIJAK에서 NGN
₦--
|1 SUIJAK에서 UAH
₴--
|1 SUIJAK에서 VES
Bs--
|1 SUIJAK에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 SUIJAK에서 KZT
₸--
|1 SUIJAK에서 THB
฿--
|1 SUIJAK에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 SUIJAK에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 SUIJAK에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 SUIJAK에서 MAD
.د.م--