Suiba Inu 가격 (SUIB)
오늘 Suiba Inu (SUIB)의 실시간 가격은 0.00148188 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.48M USD 입니다. SUIB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Suiba Inu 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 12.29K USD
- Suiba Inu의 당일 가격 변동 +1.68%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 SUIB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SUIB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Suiba Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Suiba Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000122338.
지난 60일간 Suiba Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0008581002.
지난 90일간 Suiba Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.68%
|30일
|$ -0.0000122338
|-0.82%
|60일
|$ -0.0008581002
|-57.90%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Suiba Inu 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+3.23%
+1.68%
+15.78%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Suiba is a vibrant, fast-growing ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, focusing on creating unique experiences in trading, NFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi). At the core of Suiba is SuibaBot, a Telegram-based trading bot that allows users to trade and manage SUI tokens, particularly memecoins, with ease. SuibaBot stands out for its user-friendly interface, fast transaction speeds, and advanced trading features, which include sniping, copy trading, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), and more. The Suiba ecosystem also features a unique NFT collection of 2,000 rare and custom-designed NFTs. These NFTs not only serve as collectibles but unlock exclusive premium features within SuibaBot, such as reduced fees and access to upcoming advanced tools. The project thrives on community engagement, offering special giveaways, airdrops, and honorary NFTs to recognize key members and supporters. Liquidity within the Suiba ecosystem is supported by the Cetus and BlueMove platforms, where users can contribute and manage liquidity pools. Regular updates and improvements keep the ecosystem evolving, with recent advancements like the speed update, which leverages a dedicated node to enhance transaction efficiency. Looking ahead, Suiba is set to release v2, which promises to bring even more powerful features and tools, solidifying its place in the SUI ecosystem. As Suiba continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering value to its community through innovative features, user empowerment, and constant development.
|1 SUIB에서 AUD
A$0.0023117328
|1 SUIB에서 GBP
￡0.0011558664
|1 SUIB에서 EUR
€0.0013929672
|1 SUIB에서 USD
$0.00148188
|1 SUIB에서 MYR
RM0.0065350908
|1 SUIB에서 TRY
₺0.0515546052
|1 SUIB에서 JPY
¥0.2221041744
|1 SUIB에서 RUB
₽0.1466468448
|1 SUIB에서 INR
₹0.1254707796
|1 SUIB에서 IDR
Rp23.5218960588
|1 SUIB에서 PHP
₱0.085800852
|1 SUIB에서 EGP
￡E.0.0741088188
|1 SUIB에서 BRL
R$0.0090098304
|1 SUIB에서 CAD
C$0.0020894508
|1 SUIB에서 BDT
৳0.1772773044
|1 SUIB에서 NGN
₦2.3824332948
|1 SUIB에서 UAH
₴0.061423926
|1 SUIB에서 VES
Bs0.07113024
|1 SUIB에서 PKR
Rs0.4125405732
|1 SUIB에서 KZT
₸0.754128732
|1 SUIB에서 THB
฿0.0505172892
|1 SUIB에서 TWD
NT$0.048012912
|1 SUIB에서 CHF
Fr0.0013040544
|1 SUIB에서 HKD
HK$0.0115142076
|1 SUIB에서 MAD
.د.م0.0147595248