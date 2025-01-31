Subsocial 가격 (SUB)
오늘 Subsocial (SUB)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 527.03K USD 입니다. SUB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Subsocial 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 704.13 USD
- Subsocial의 당일 가격 변동 -0.51%
- 유통 공급량 845.65M USD
MEXC에서 SUB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SUB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Subsocial에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Subsocial에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Subsocial에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Subsocial에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.51%
|30일
|$ 0
|-42.64%
|60일
|$ 0
|-50.35%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Subsocial 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.05%
-0.51%
-40.73%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Subsocial is a next generation content monetization and social networking platform, allowing anyone to build innovative social applications on top of a shared social layer, where users truly own their connections, data, and profiles. With monetization features like Creator Staking working to boost network growth and curation, Subsocial provides the foundation for the social apps of the future. Subsocial runs on top of the Polkadot network, providing it with robust security, and allowing it to easily communicate with other chains. By leveraging this approach, Subsocial is able to be custom-built for social functionality (providing benefits such as low fees), while still being part of an ecosystem and having access to other types of applications, like DeFi. Built with the Polkadot SDK, Subsocial features a truly decentralized on-chain treasury and governance system, and possesses the ability to upgrade without forking, according to the will of SUB token holders. Subsocial's native token SUB allows users to participate in on-chain governance, manage the treasury, register Subsocial Usernames, stake to their favorite creators, create content and applications, and create Energy to lower transaction fees. Subsocial is Polkadot's social layer. It’s an open platform constructed with the Polkadot SDK to build social primitives (such as posts, profiles, comments, likes, etc.) and the IPFS decentralized file system to handle storage. It is censorship-resistant and has built-in monetization mechanisms. One of the key points of Subsocial compared to other Web3 social projects is that it is built on Polkadot, providing sovereignty and allowing it to be custom-built for social use cases, while still being part of a thriving ecosystem. Polkadot allows Subsocial to communicate with other chains without traditional bridges that are slow and expensive. Compared to other social projects, Subsocial has the best of both worlds: customizability, and ecosystem access.
