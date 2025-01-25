Subava Token 가격 (SUBAVA)
오늘 Subava Token (SUBAVA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. SUBAVA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Subava Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 39.17 USD
- Subava Token의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 SUBAVA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SUBAVA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Subava Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Subava Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Subava Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Subava Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-29.77%
|60일
|$ 0
|-46.52%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Subava Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-21.21%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Embarking on an odyssey in the vast realm of decentralized finance, SUBAVA TOKEN pledges to redefine the narrative of meme projects. Our mission extends beyond the crypto space; it's a commitment to building a thriving and inclusive community on the Avalanche network. At SUBAVA, we believe in transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth. Renouncing ownership is not just a symbolic gesture; it's a testament to our unwavering dedication to decentralization. We strive to empower our holders, giving them a true sense of ownership and a voice in the evolution of SUBAVA. Our tokenomics script is not merely a set of rules; it's a dynamic composition that ensures every transaction contributes to the vitality of our ecosystem. With a deflationary mechanism, reflection rewards, and strategic allocations for liquidity, marketing, and the team, SUBAVA TOKEN is designed to stand the test of time. In collaboration with TraderJoe's Liquidity Book, we've orchestrated a cinematic launch, turning SUBAVA into more than just a token – it's an experience. SPOT and CURVE models guarantee a secure and rug-pull-free environment, and our commitment to burning tokens demonstrates our dedication to achieving a balanced and fair distribution. As we navigate this exciting journey, we invite you to join us in shaping the future of SUBAVA. Explore our story, participate in our community, and witness the emergence of a token that transcends the typical meme project – SUBAVA TOKEN, where innovation meets decentralization, and the community steers the ship.
