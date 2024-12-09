Stohn Coin 가격 (SOH)
오늘 Stohn Coin (SOH)의 실시간 가격은 0.01716057 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 455.64K USD 입니다. SOH에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Stohn Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 33.90K USD
- Stohn Coin의 당일 가격 변동 +81.16%
- 유통 공급량 26.60M USD
MEXC에서 SOH에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SOH 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Stohn Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00768795.
지난 30일간 Stohn Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0267599920.
지난 60일간 Stohn Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0275135899.
지난 90일간 Stohn Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00768795
|+81.16%
|30일
|$ +0.0267599920
|+155.94%
|60일
|$ +0.0275135899
|+160.33%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Stohn Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+19.35%
+81.16%
+230.83%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator. It can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer Stohn Coin network without the need for intermediaries. Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger, known as a blockchain. Stohn Coin was created in 2021 by a group of enthusiasts passionate about cryptocurrency. Unlike Bitcoin, which has a capped supply of 21 million, Stohn Coin has a maximum supply of 40 million coins. Miners are currently rewarded with 100 coins for each block they mine, but this block reward will halve every 200,000 blocks, mimicking the deflationary model of Bitcoin. Each block is targeted to be mined every 5 minutes on average. For mining, Stohn Coin uses the Scrypt algorithm, a proof-of-work system that's memory-intensive, making it resistant to custom hardware like ASICs and potentially more accessible to individual miners. This combination of features positions Stohn Coin as a unique entrant in the world of digital currency. What makes the project unique? Stohn coin's unique characteristic is its implementation of the LWMA3 (Linearly Weighted Moving Average 3) hashrate difficulty calculation algorithm. This is a distinguishing factor as the difficulty adjustment algorithm is an essential aspect of any cryptocurrency, ensuring stability and fairness of the mining process. Most cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, use some version of a difficulty adjustment algorithm, but LWMA3 stands out due to its specific properties. LWMA3 aims to keep block times consistent by responding quickly to changes in hashrate, ensuring a more stable and predictable issuance of new coins. This can be particularly beneficial for a smaller or newer cryptocurrency like Stohn coin, which may experience more variability in mining power. History of the project. The genesis block of Stohn Coin was successfully mined by Jason Stanley
