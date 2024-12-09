STIMA 가격 (STIMA)
오늘 STIMA (STIMA)의 실시간 가격은 1.006 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.21M USD 입니다. STIMA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 STIMA 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 11.15K USD
- STIMA의 당일 가격 변동 -1.05%
- 유통 공급량 3.19M USD
MEXC에서 STIMA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 STIMA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 STIMA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.010771143209686.
지난 30일간 STIMA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0087625618.
지난 60일간 STIMA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006644630.
지난 90일간 STIMA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.010771143209686
|-1.05%
|30일
|$ -0.0087625618
|-0.87%
|60일
|$ -0.0006644630
|-0.06%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
STIMA 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.13%
-1.05%
-0.47%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
STIMA is the first cryptocurrency based on a value standard, a cross-property sharing concept that will revolutionize how we own, transact and monetize real-world assets of value. Anything, from artwork and jewelry to rare wines and spirits, luxury watches and collectible vehicles, can be staked and converted into STIMA tokens. More specifically STIMA is a utility token, that through a cryptographic system correlates its native crypto currency to the value of physical assets. Ultimately this token allows for an economic exchange that goes beyond conventional rules surrounding transactional elements related to a given asset. In particular, a person holding an asset with a proven intrinsic value determined by objective valuation metrics can unburden the asset sale process by receiving STIMA. In turn, STIMA as an ecosystem will allow its wider investor base to tap into a pool of historically appreciating assets, with fractional ownership guaranteeing diversification to all token holders. These assets have all been minted by owners prior to the listing date on crypto exchanges, optimizing their asset’s value and allowing them, should they choose to, unlock their tokens by handing staked property into a STIMA accredited vault. They will then be free to exchange the tokens into fiat or other crypto currencies, sell privately or finally convert STIMA into any other real world asset on our platform.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 STIMA에서 AUD
A$1.56936
|1 STIMA에서 GBP
￡0.78468
|1 STIMA에서 EUR
€0.94564
|1 STIMA에서 USD
$1.006
|1 STIMA에서 MYR
RM4.43646
|1 STIMA에서 TRY
₺34.94844
|1 STIMA에서 JPY
¥150.77928
|1 STIMA에서 RUB
₽99.40286
|1 STIMA에서 INR
₹85.17802
|1 STIMA에서 IDR
Rp15,968.24806
|1 STIMA에서 PHP
₱58.2474
|1 STIMA에서 EGP
￡E.50.2497
|1 STIMA에서 BRL
R$6.11648
|1 STIMA에서 CAD
C$1.41846
|1 STIMA에서 BDT
৳120.34778
|1 STIMA에서 NGN
₦1,617.35626
|1 STIMA에서 UAH
₴41.6987
|1 STIMA에서 VES
Bs48.288
|1 STIMA에서 PKR
Rs280.06034
|1 STIMA에서 KZT
₸511.9534
|1 STIMA에서 THB
฿34.2543
|1 STIMA에서 TWD
NT$32.5944
|1 STIMA에서 CHF
Fr0.87522
|1 STIMA에서 HKD
HK$7.81662
|1 STIMA에서 MAD
.د.م10.01976