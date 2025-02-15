Stella Fantasy Token 가격 (SFTY)
오늘 Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. SFTY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Stella Fantasy Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 103.48 USD
- Stella Fantasy Token의 당일 가격 변동 -0.81%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 SFTY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SFTY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Stella Fantasy Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Stella Fantasy Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Stella Fantasy Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Stella Fantasy Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.81%
|30일
|$ 0
|-33.24%
|60일
|$ 0
|-35.69%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Stella Fantasy Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.08%
-0.81%
-0.52%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Stella Fantasy is a high-quality Web3 ARPG built on Binance Smart Chain. The players can conquer Abyss Rifts, gather resources, craft gear, and battle in an Anime-inspired world. And the game offers intriguing features where players can trade their characters and weapons on the Marketplace or use them to tackle more challenging content, earning better rewards in return. In order to maintain the game's ecosystem, Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) has been issued and this token plays a crucial role in awakening and crafting NFTs and purchasing high-grade items. What makes your project unique? Stella Fantasy Token (SFTY) is integral to our collectible RPG's character growth ecosystem, providing players with diverse uses. Our goal is to create a sustainable environment where players and token holders thrive, earning rewards through Burn to Earn mechanisms, such as clearing challenging content or excelling in PvP activities. This dynamic gaming experience is achieved through SFTY tokens, building a self-sustaining ecosystem that rewards skill and dedication. History of your project. Ring Games was founded in 2019 by Jooho YUN, CEO, and a team of developers who had previously worked together with him for the global hit mobile character collectible RPG ‘King’s Raid’ which recorded over 10 million global downloads Worldwide and grossed 200 million dollars sales in 2017. What’s next for your project? Our team aims to create immersive and engaging games by breaking free from outdated graphics and gameplay mechanics. We are committed to deliver a full-fledged action RPG that lasts for years. What can your token be used for? Stella Fanatsy tokens can be used in the following ways. [Reward] - SFTY Abyss Rift - Seasonal Boss Raid Contents - Asynchronous PvP Contents (Future Update) [Use] - Awakening Character NFT - Crafting High-grade Gear NFT - Purchasing High-grade Item - Crafting High-grade Rune NFT (Future Update)
