STACKS 가격 (STACKS)
오늘 STACKS (STACKS)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 35.29K USD 입니다. STACKS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 STACKS 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 21.29 USD
- STACKS의 당일 가격 변동 -0.58%
- 유통 공급량 805.75B USD
MEXC에서 STACKS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 STACKS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 STACKS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 STACKS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 STACKS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 STACKS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.58%
|30일
|$ 0
|-43.93%
|60일
|$ 0
|-58.24%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
STACKS 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.58%
+1.73%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the STACKS project about? STACKS aims to be a respected store of value and DeFi banking system on the Binance Smart Chain where holders can park their idle crypto money and earn passive rewards in the form of BNB automatically sent to their wallets multiple times per day just for holding. What makes the STACKS project unique? STACKS utilizes a 3% tax on both buys and sells to power it's unique tokenomics. - 1.5% of all transaction volume is converted into the BNB rewards that are passively added to holders wallets. - 0.5% of the tax is automatically added to the Pancakeswap liquidity pool for chart stabilization and security for the holder base. - 0.5% of the tax is utilized for the "True Burn" mechanism burning tokens not to the traditional "dead" wallet, but instead to the 0x0 wallet, which eradicates the tokens from circulation and updates not only circulating supply, but also the individual holder percentage in real time. -0.5% of the tax is sent to the developer wallet, which transparently funds and compensates the development efforts. History of the STACKS project. The STACKS Token was officially launched on July 4th 2023 by a team dedicated to bringing a sustainable DeFi rewards yielding financial system to the Binance Smart Chain. What’s next for the STACKS project? Now that the STACKS Token has launched and contract has been verified, the project is focused on mass adoption and awareness efforts. The long-term goal is focused on said mass adoption, and ultimately a debit style card where STACKS can be converted seamlessly to Fiat currency for spending in various retail and real-world scenarios. What can STACKS be used for? STACKS on the Binance Smart Chain can be used for a store of value and financial system where the individual holder can potentially earn not only an ROI due to token price appreciation as with other tokens in the cryptocurrency space, but also potential passive income rewards based on the transaction volume of the token in a DeFi manner.
