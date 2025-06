SroomAI DAO (SHR0) 정보

Inspired by ai16z, SroomAI DAO - the first AI hedge fund for investment in AI projects on SUI. This is the first DAO token created in suidaos.com platform. In a virtual psychedelic mushroom lab, AI-driven waifu scientists pioneer innovation of technology and magic fungi. The DAO specializes in exploring, cultivating, and trading unique virtual magic mushrooms, revolutionizing virtual trippy culture.