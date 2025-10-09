Sports Bet (SBET) 토크노믹스
Sports Bet (SBET) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Sports Bet (SBET)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Sports Bet (SBET) 정보
SBET aims to extend the experience of live streaming and betting for sports and e-sports through the metaverse.
The project aims to bring real-time streaming, real-time 3D content, and experience to almost every person connected to the internet in VR and AR.
In other words, the idea is to convert real-life sports events like a soccer match, into 3D and stream it on the metaverse with a lot more features! In addition, SBET offers a metaverse platform for a different audience and a decentralized betting protocol. Everything will be scalable.
The Sbetverse will allow gaming and streaming platforms to build their arenas, where gamers, athletes, sport associations or influencers can:
1 - Book a time slot to offer their streaming content, competitions, or metacasts.
2 - Create NFTs, which can also be used as betting assets, traded, or sold later.
3 - Engage community with custom ads, sell digital and physical goods.
4 - Create language specific virtual chat lounges and events.
5 - Create prizes that can be rewarded in form of tokens.
The SBET Project will also offer an fair, and straightforward solution for the sports betting community. The platform allows users to have more control over their own bets and transactions.
No customer identification process is required due to the way a blockchain works, and users can bet any amount. To avoid sensitive data collection, SBET will work with cryptocurrency only. All you will need to bet is a crypto wallet, like Metamask or Trust-Wallet.
Think of the SBET protocol as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, leveraging Ethereum 2.0 scalability and speed and most important, the staking for token stability, offering interoperability between different technologies so, that users can interact with each other regardless of their platform.
The project counts on the community and investors for long-term growth, the community will decide what features and which sports are included first in the project. You are the target audience, therefore you have the voice!
Sports Bet (SBET) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Sports Bet (SBET) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 SBET 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
SBET 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 SBET의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, SBET 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
SBET 가격 예측
SBET 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? SBET 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
