Sports Bet 가격 (SBET)
오늘 Sports Bet (SBET)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 30.31K USD 입니다. SBET에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Sports Bet 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.62K USD
- Sports Bet의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 826.92M USD
MEXC에서 SBET에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SBET 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Sports Bet에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Sports Bet에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Sports Bet에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Sports Bet에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|60일
|$ 0
|-0.39%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Sports Bet 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.09%
--
-0.03%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
SBET aims to extend the experience of live streaming and betting for sports and e-sports through the metaverse. The project aims to bring real-time streaming, real-time 3D content, and experience to almost every person connected to the internet in VR and AR. In other words, the idea is to convert real-life sports events like a soccer match, into 3D and stream it on the metaverse with a lot more features! In addition, SBET offers a metaverse platform for a different audience and a decentralized betting protocol. Everything will be scalable. The Sbetverse will allow gaming and streaming platforms to build their arenas, where gamers, athletes, sport associations or influencers can: 1 - Book a time slot to offer their streaming content, competitions, or metacasts. 2 - Create NFTs, which can also be used as betting assets, traded, or sold later. 3 - Engage community with custom ads, sell digital and physical goods. 4 - Create language specific virtual chat lounges and events. 5 - Create prizes that can be rewarded in form of tokens. The SBET Project will also offer an fair, and straightforward solution for the sports betting community. The platform allows users to have more control over their own bets and transactions. No customer identification process is required due to the way a blockchain works, and users can bet any amount. To avoid sensitive data collection, SBET will work with cryptocurrency only. All you will need to bet is a crypto wallet, like Metamask or Trust-Wallet. Think of the SBET protocol as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, leveraging Ethereum 2.0 scalability and speed and most important, the staking for token stability, offering interoperability between different technologies so, that users can interact with each other regardless of their platform. The project counts on the community and investors for long-term growth, the community will decide what features and which sports are included first in the project. You are the target audience, therefore you have the voice!
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
