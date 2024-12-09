Spores Network 가격 (SPO)
오늘 Spores Network (SPO)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 532.48K USD 입니다. SPO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Spores Network 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 27.00K USD
- Spores Network의 당일 가격 변동 +2.73%
- 유통 공급량 1.06B USD
MEXC에서 SPO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SPO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Spores Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Spores Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Spores Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Spores Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.73%
|30일
|$ 0
|+17.24%
|60일
|$ 0
|+11.43%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Spores Network 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.53%
+2.73%
+22.16%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Spores Network is building a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols for Creative Industries: Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, Gaming, Sport Cards. Spores Network founders deeply believe that a digital “metaverse” is being built today that will revolutionize our thoughts and behavior with respect to living, owning, sharing our physical and digital lives. Crypto enables two exciting and eventual two paths: Decentralization of Ownership, Frictionless Redistribution of Capital. Spores seeks to empower creators to create, exchange, and communicate their life’s work. Our Core Values are defined as: Creator Centricity, Frictionless, Borderless, Community. The native digital cryptographically-secured fungible (i.e. ERC20 / BEP20) token of the Spores platform (ticker symbol SPO) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Spores platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform. SPO is designed to be NFT-creator-centric and DeFi-community-driven, and to incentivize all contributors and participants across the whole Spores ecosystem. As the economic incentive for network participation SPO token incentives will be distributed to incentivise users to participate in community governance, reward contributors on the platform and other utility purposes including platform fees discount. Community incentives (NFT minting, trading, LP mining and other DeFi rewards): Reward for NFT creators for each newly minted NFT on Spores platform. Reward for buyers and sellers per confirmed transaction (auction, exchange, etc). Reward for LPs to provide liquidity on the platform supporting transactions related to SPO.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 SPO에서 AUD
A$--
|1 SPO에서 GBP
￡--
|1 SPO에서 EUR
€--
|1 SPO에서 USD
$--
|1 SPO에서 MYR
RM--
|1 SPO에서 TRY
₺--
|1 SPO에서 JPY
¥--
|1 SPO에서 RUB
₽--
|1 SPO에서 INR
₹--
|1 SPO에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 SPO에서 PHP
₱--
|1 SPO에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 SPO에서 BRL
R$--
|1 SPO에서 CAD
C$--
|1 SPO에서 BDT
৳--
|1 SPO에서 NGN
₦--
|1 SPO에서 UAH
₴--
|1 SPO에서 VES
Bs--
|1 SPO에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 SPO에서 KZT
₸--
|1 SPO에서 THB
฿--
|1 SPO에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 SPO에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 SPO에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 SPO에서 MAD
.د.م--