Spintria 가격 (SP)
오늘 Spintria (SP)의 실시간 가격은 0.02979211 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.54M USD 입니다. SP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Spintria 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 37.78K USD
- Spintria의 당일 가격 변동 -9.31%
- 유통 공급량 51.56M USD
MEXC에서 SP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Spintria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.003059636578235.
지난 30일간 Spintria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0070194501.
지난 60일간 Spintria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007436170.
지난 90일간 Spintria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.003059636578235
|-9.31%
|30일
|$ +0.0070194501
|+23.56%
|60일
|$ -0.0007436170
|-2.49%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Spintria 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.02%
-9.31%
-4.91%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety. Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants. Security and Privacy - Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information. - Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security. Financial Barriers - Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services. - Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations. Censorship and Legal Restrictions - Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship. - Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor. Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation - Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings. - Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP. Monetization Challenges - Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content. - Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries. Lack of Innovation - Problem: Insufficient technological innovation. - Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP. Stigmatization and Social Pressure - Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers. - Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP. Content Quality Issues - Problem: Low-quality content. - Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP. Market Access Issues - Problem: Limited access to the global market. - Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access. Intellectual Property Protection Issues - Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution. - Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP. Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
