Spheroid Universe (SPH) 정보

Spheroid Universe (SU) is a platform for developing and launching projects in Augmented Reality (AR). The platform’s technological foundation is the Spheroid AR Cloud OS and Spheroid Script programming language. SU is a technological ecosystem based on breakthrough technologies that help to connect the AR world with the real world for Gaming, Entertainment, Advertising, Education, various types of services and activities with extensive monetization possibilities for participants.