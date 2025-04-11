SpartaDEX 가격 (SPARTA)
오늘 SpartaDEX (SPARTA)의 실시간 가격은 0.00418675 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 166.26K USD 입니다. SPARTA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SpartaDEX 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- SpartaDEX의 당일 가격 변동 -1.82%
- 유통 공급량 39.72M USD
MEXC에서 SPARTA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SPARTA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 SpartaDEX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 SpartaDEX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0026777594.
지난 60일간 SpartaDEX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0031697557.
지난 90일간 SpartaDEX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.04191618604169984.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.82%
|30일
|$ -0.0026777594
|-63.95%
|60일
|$ -0.0031697557
|-75.70%
|90일
|$ -0.04191618604169984
|-90.91%
SpartaDEX 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.02%
-1.82%
-17.38%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
SpartaDEX is a combination of real-time strategy game set in the realities of ancient Greece and a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. We called it a gamified DEX. The main goal is to provide the exchange with user engagement known from video games, which builds loyalty and consistency in providing liquidity. By combining a decentralized exchange with a strategy game, we wanted to - Provide a more stable and deeper liquidity for projects, through the gamified yield that depends on the player’s progress in the game, additionally giving a chance to monetize this progress by encapsulating it in the form of tradable NFT; - Promote and facilitate the launch of new, promising projects - Build an exchange fully managed by the community, where the community decides which projects will be whitelisted and therefore providing liquidity for them will be additionally incentivized with EXP points and token rewards - Build a decentralized exchange with a user-friendly, intuitive and inviting interface - Build a loyal and valuable community of the decentralized exchange by implementing gaming layer - Provide SAS with the opportunity to earn Real Yield from the from the basic mechanics implemented in the game itself (microtransactions). This makes SpartaDEX a very competitive and distinctive compared to other exchanges - Reward liquidity providers of certain pools with the opportunity to receive tokens of other projects in the "Dual Rewards" program SpartaDEX is a multichain protocol that will initially operate on the Arbitrum blockchain. This chain was chosen for its modern approach to scalability, transaction fees, and speed of operation, which are particularly valuable for gaming projects that involve a substantial number of transactions made by players.
