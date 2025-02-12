Sparko 가격 (SPARKO)
오늘 Sparko (SPARKO)의 실시간 가격은 0.03708539 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. SPARKO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Sparko 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 62.46 USD
- Sparko의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 SPARKO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SPARKO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Sparko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Sparko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0121023237.
지난 60일간 Sparko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0178479261.
지난 90일간 Sparko에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0121023237
|-32.63%
|60일
|$ -0.0178479261
|-48.12%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Sparko 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-6.47%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Meet Sparko Coin, the crypto token paying homage to the legend of the loyal mechanical marvel. Sparko Coin’s origins trace back to the tale of the groundbreaking creation unveiled in 1940 by Westinghouse. Inspired by the unwavering loyalty and companionship of Sparko, the token embodies the spirit of steadfast support within the crypto community. With a symbolic representation of Sparko's sleek chrome exterior and loyal electronic eyes, the token's design echoes the beloved pet's iconic features. The community around Sparko Coin is reminiscent of the adventures embarked upon by Richard and Sparko, as members join together in the pursuit of innovation and camaraderie. However, Sparko Coin's narrative doesn't just dwell on the tragedy but rather highlights the legacy left behind. Much like the memories of the pioneering robotic companion, Sparko Coin stands as a reminder of the loyalty and dedication within the crypto world. Its story underlines the importance of community support and resilience in the face of challenges. This meme token is more than just a digital asset; it represents the fusion of technology and human emotions, symbolizing loyalty, support, and the strength of shared experiences within the crypto landscape.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 SPARKO에서 AUD
A$0.0585949162
|1 SPARKO에서 GBP
￡0.029668312
|1 SPARKO에서 EUR
€0.0356019744
|1 SPARKO에서 USD
$0.03708539
|1 SPARKO에서 MYR
RM0.1654008394
|1 SPARKO에서 TRY
₺1.3365574556
|1 SPARKO에서 JPY
¥5.655521975
|1 SPARKO에서 RUB
₽3.5542637776
|1 SPARKO에서 INR
₹3.2186409981
|1 SPARKO에서 IDR
Rp607.9571158416
|1 SPARKO에서 PHP
₱2.1572571363
|1 SPARKO에서 EGP
￡E.1.8705870716
|1 SPARKO에서 BRL
R$0.2136118464
|1 SPARKO에서 CAD
C$0.0526612538
|1 SPARKO에서 BDT
৳4.5043914694
|1 SPARKO에서 NGN
₦55.7671552125
|1 SPARKO에서 UAH
₴1.5460899091
|1 SPARKO에서 VES
Bs2.2251234
|1 SPARKO에서 PKR
Rs10.3471946639
|1 SPARKO에서 KZT
₸18.7678033173
|1 SPARKO에서 THB
฿1.2634992373
|1 SPARKO에서 TWD
NT$1.2178842076
|1 SPARKO에서 CHF
Fr0.0337477049
|1 SPARKO에서 HKD
HK$0.2888951881
|1 SPARKO에서 MAD
.د.م0.3723373156