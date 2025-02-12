SpaceXpanse 가격 (ROD)
오늘 SpaceXpanse (ROD)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ROD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SpaceXpanse 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 13.96 USD
- SpaceXpanse의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ROD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ROD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 SpaceXpanse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 SpaceXpanse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 SpaceXpanse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 SpaceXpanse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|+24.77%
|60일
|$ 0
|-5.86%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
SpaceXpanse 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
✅SpaceXpanse Multiverse is a top-notch project that merges blockchain and AI to create a trustless GameFi platform. This platform, designed for immersive user experience and decentralized applications, provides a space where users can interact and engage without limits. ✅Key to the platform is the ROD blockchain, which powers transactions and storage for its native utility coin - ROD, tokens, NFTs, and a name-value database. The platform also features decentralized DNS for secure domain resolution and digital IDs for trustless user authentication. ✅The Multiverse platform offers atomic trading for asset exchange and a Play-and-Earn model, allowing users to earn rewards while using applications. Development tools like SpeX Library and Democrit facilitate seamless integration with third-party applications, while the DappEngine simplifies the creation of decentralized apps. ✅The Metaverse Simulator is a tool for testing virtual environments, while Metalog will be its inner decentralized social network. The AI-powered chatbot - D.A.R.M.A., will welcome and assist the users in every possible way. There will be Startup Hub that will support projects and initiatives by third parties. ✅Our team of devoted professionals with expertise in different fields follows a structured roadmap, with stages focused on laying the foundation, scaling up, and community engagement. ✅The platform operates under the MIT license, promoting collaboration and innovation by granting developers freedom to modify and distribute their software. Also, it ensures transparency through a registered NGO, allowing community members to track expenses and contribute to development through donations. ✅This is a long-term project that is based on real development and not on mere speculation. The people behind it have the vision, the energy, the knowledge, and the agenda to become major players in the field, so trusting SpaceXpanse Multiverse in this early stage is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 ROD에서 AUD
A$--
|1 ROD에서 GBP
￡--
|1 ROD에서 EUR
€--
|1 ROD에서 USD
$--
|1 ROD에서 MYR
RM--
|1 ROD에서 TRY
₺--
|1 ROD에서 JPY
¥--
|1 ROD에서 RUB
₽--
|1 ROD에서 INR
₹--
|1 ROD에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 ROD에서 PHP
₱--
|1 ROD에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ROD에서 BRL
R$--
|1 ROD에서 CAD
C$--
|1 ROD에서 BDT
৳--
|1 ROD에서 NGN
₦--
|1 ROD에서 UAH
₴--
|1 ROD에서 VES
Bs--
|1 ROD에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 ROD에서 KZT
₸--
|1 ROD에서 THB
฿--
|1 ROD에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 ROD에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 ROD에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 ROD에서 MAD
.د.م--