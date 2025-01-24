SoundLinX 가격 (SDLX)
오늘 SoundLinX (SDLX)의 실시간 가격은 0.02130166 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. SDLX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SoundLinX 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 85.08 USD
- SoundLinX의 당일 가격 변동 +0.04%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 SDLX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SDLX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 SoundLinX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 SoundLinX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0031378325.
지난 60일간 SoundLinX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 SoundLinX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|30일
|$ +0.0031378325
|+14.73%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
SoundLinX 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.04%
+22.24%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Technology at SoundLinX Data-Over-Sound Technology Soundlinx harnesses the power of data-over-sound technology, a cutting-edge method of transmitting data using sound waves. This technique involves encoding data into sound and then decoding it at the receiving end, utilizing the built-in speakers and microphones of devices. It's a secure, efficient, and universally accessible way of data transfer, offering real-time communication. Integration with Ethereum Blockchain We take this a step further by integrating with the Ethereum blockchain. Each sound transaction is recorded on this decentralized ledger, providing an immutable and transparent record. Ethereum's smart contracts automate processes, enabling actions or rewards based on the data received. Sound Recognition Methods in Soundlinx Soundlinx's sound recognition operates in two innovative ways: 1. Cross-Referencing with Library: Soundlinx compares a snippet of sound against a secure library. It analyzes various audio characteristics to accurately identify the song or sound. 2. Unique Audio Markers: Soundlinx can detect unique, inaudible markers embedded within media files. These markers are unique to each file, offering precise identification, recognizing the special container inside the broadband waves with exact data of the transaction ( MP4file). How does the token system benefit users? Tokens serve as a currency within the platform, allowing users to upload snippets and earn rewards, fostering a vibrant, participatory music community. We also planing to develop second layer of ETH network , L2 (SDLX)will allow us to increase number of transactions and brings developers , who can create a side chaines by using SoundLinx SDK.
|1 SDLX에서 AUD
A$0.0336566228
|1 SDLX에서 GBP
￡0.017041328
|1 SDLX에서 EUR
€0.020236577
|1 SDLX에서 USD
$0.02130166
|1 SDLX에서 MYR
RM0.0933012708
|1 SDLX에서 TRY
₺0.7602562454
|1 SDLX에서 JPY
¥3.310277964
|1 SDLX에서 RUB
₽2.09821351
|1 SDLX에서 INR
₹1.836203092
|1 SDLX에서 IDR
Rp343.5751131898
|1 SDLX에서 PHP
₱1.241886778
|1 SDLX에서 EGP
￡E.1.0710474648
|1 SDLX에서 BRL
R$0.1263188438
|1 SDLX에서 CAD
C$0.0304613738
|1 SDLX에서 BDT
৳2.594542188
|1 SDLX에서 NGN
₦33.128341632
|1 SDLX에서 UAH
₴0.8933916204
|1 SDLX에서 VES
Bs1.19289296
|1 SDLX에서 PKR
Rs5.9301691274
|1 SDLX에서 KZT
₸11.0772892332
|1 SDLX에서 THB
฿0.7165878424
|1 SDLX에서 TWD
NT$0.696564282
|1 SDLX에서 CHF
Fr0.019171494
|1 SDLX에서 HKD
HK$0.1657269148
|1 SDLX에서 MAD
.د.م0.2125905668