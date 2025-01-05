SONM 가격 (SNM)
오늘 SONM (SNM)의 실시간 가격은 0.00171693 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 76.25K USD 입니다. SNM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SONM 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 113.22 USD
- SONM의 당일 가격 변동 -2.74%
- 유통 공급량 44.40M USD
오늘 SONM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 SONM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001711830.
지난 60일간 SONM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000001552.
지난 90일간 SONM에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000371018707983574.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.74%
|30일
|$ -0.0001711830
|-9.97%
|60일
|$ -0.0000001552
|-0.00%
|90일
|$ -0.000371018707983574
|-17.76%
SONM 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.69%
-2.74%
-4.99%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
SONM is a global operating system that is also a decentralized worldwide fog supercomputer. With SONM, users have access to general-purpose computing services of a cloud-like nature, including IaaS and PaaS, all of which have fog computing as the backend. Hosts around the world can contribute computing power as part of the SONM marketplace. The leaders of SONM are co-founder Sergey Ponomarev and CTO Igor Lebedev. SONM uses the agile development framework with a self-organizing cross-functional team. The Product Management Board defines the market needs to confirm that products meet business requirements. These include Node (Core), Smart Contracts, Wallet (Client), and Distributed Entity and Integration. Each of these teams has multiple developers, including a lead. Other teams include the Product & Analytics and QA teams.SONM always makes customer satisfaction its top priority. SONM studies the rental resource market to figure out exactly what customers need, delivering the advantages like scalability already mentioned. Additionally, customers will benefit from the Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform that supports all types of hardware resources, making it possible to find the exact resource you need. With SONM, consumers can instantly release and grow resources within the computing fog. In addition, security is always maintained regarding the supplier’s reputation. For added security, SONM is working toward hardware-enforced security, as well. Finally, consumers benefit from high market liquidity in purchasing resources and the ability to scale out their application. SONM’s ICO was held on June 15, 2017 and successfully raised $42,000,000. Paolo Tasca, a digital economist and blockchain expert, joined the SONM Advisory Board. Tasca is the Executive Director of the Centre for Blockchain Technologies at University College London, as well as a blockchain consultant to the United Nations and EU Parliament, and the co-editor of “Banking Beyond Banks and Money: A Guide to Banking Services in the Twenty-First Century.”"
|1 SNM에서 AUD
A$0.0027642573
|1 SNM에서 GBP
￡0.001373544
|1 SNM에서 EUR
€0.0016482528
|1 SNM에서 USD
$0.00171693
|1 SNM에서 MYR
RM0.007726185
|1 SNM에서 TRY
₺0.0607449834
|1 SNM에서 JPY
¥0.2698670574
|1 SNM에서 RUB
₽0.1895834106
|1 SNM에서 INR
₹0.1472610861
|1 SNM에서 IDR
Rp27.6924154779
|1 SNM에서 PHP
₱0.099925326
|1 SNM에서 EGP
￡E.0.0871170282
|1 SNM에서 BRL
R$0.0106106274
|1 SNM에서 CAD
C$0.0024723792
|1 SNM에서 BDT
৳0.208263609
|1 SNM에서 NGN
₦2.6536698387
|1 SNM에서 UAH
₴0.0722312451
|1 SNM에서 VES
Bs0.08928036
|1 SNM에서 PKR
Rs0.47730654
|1 SNM에서 KZT
₸0.8993794419
|1 SNM에서 THB
฿0.0592169157
|1 SNM에서 TWD
NT$0.0565213356
|1 SNM에서 CHF
Fr0.001545237
|1 SNM에서 HKD
HK$0.0133405461
|1 SNM에서 MAD
.د.م0.0172723158