Sommelier 가격 (SOMM)
오늘 Sommelier (SOMM)의 실시간 가격은 0.03209867 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 9.80M USD 입니다. SOMM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Sommelier 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 19.78K USD
- Sommelier의 당일 가격 변동 +1.89%
- 유통 공급량 305.35M USD
MEXC에서 SOMM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SOMM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Sommelier에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00059501.
지난 30일간 Sommelier에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0342371411.
지난 60일간 Sommelier에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0164327311.
지난 90일간 Sommelier에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00059501
|+1.89%
|30일
|$ +0.0342371411
|+106.66%
|60일
|$ +0.0164327311
|+51.19%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Sommelier 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.07%
+1.89%
+29.93%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Sommelier is a non-custodial, cross-chain platform for executing actively-managed DeFi investment strategies. Community members can create Cellars that execute on an investment strategy through smart contracts. Cellars are powered by Strategy Providers (SPs) who develop trading strategies and send the recommended actions to the Sommelier Validators to be executed on the Cellar with the intention of gaining yield. Cellars can be strategies like: A portfolio of BTC and ETH that is rebalanced based on price trends that machine learning algorithms identify An NFT trading strategy that leverages Twitter sentiment around particular collections A strategy that hedges liquidity provision on DEXes Sommelier employs a unique architecture consisting of the Sommelier Cosmos SDK blockchain, an off-chain execution environment that keeps strategies private while allowing them to leverage a wide variety of off-chain data modeling techniques, and one of the best performing ETH bridges. Strategy instructions are passed across this bridge to reposition assets in Cellars. This bridge is also being expanded to allow access to other chains (like Polygon, Avalanche, etc) so strategies are not tied to just high gas ETH markets. Sommelier aggregates and batches transactions, thereby reducing gas fees, providing an attractive alternative to Ethereum’s high transaction costs. As for security, Sommelier uses a decentralized governance mechanism run by validators, ensuring state-of-the-art safety of user funds. Validators pass strategy instructions across the bridge, but users’ assets are never moved across it, instead being deployed directly into Cellars. Further, Cellars are non-custodial, meaning that users can withdraw their assets at any time, while strategy providers never have ownership of those assets.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 SOMM에서 AUD
A$0.0500739252
|1 SOMM에서 GBP
￡0.0250369626
|1 SOMM에서 EUR
€0.0301727498
|1 SOMM에서 USD
$0.03209867
|1 SOMM에서 MYR
RM0.1415551347
|1 SOMM에서 TRY
₺1.1151077958
|1 SOMM에서 JPY
¥4.8144795133
|1 SOMM에서 RUB
₽3.1716695827
|1 SOMM에서 INR
₹2.7177943889
|1 SOMM에서 IDR
Rp509.5025098967
|1 SOMM에서 PHP
₱1.858512993
|1 SOMM에서 EGP
￡E.1.6033285665
|1 SOMM에서 BRL
R$0.1951599136
|1 SOMM에서 CAD
C$0.0452591247
|1 SOMM에서 BDT
৳3.8399638921
|1 SOMM에서 NGN
₦51.6053527457
|1 SOMM에서 UAH
₴1.3304898715
|1 SOMM에서 VES
Bs1.54073616
|1 SOMM에서 PKR
Rs8.9359487413
|1 SOMM에서 KZT
₸16.335013163
|1 SOMM에서 THB
฿1.0929597135
|1 SOMM에서 TWD
NT$1.039996908
|1 SOMM에서 CHF
Fr0.0282468296
|1 SOMM에서 HKD
HK$0.2494066659
|1 SOMM에서 MAD
.د.م0.3197027532