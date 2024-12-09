Solayer Staked SOL 가격 (SSOL)
오늘 Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL)의 실시간 가격은 244.88 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 292.97M USD 입니다. SSOL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Solayer Staked SOL 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 280.84K USD
- Solayer Staked SOL의 당일 가격 변동 -2.46%
- 유통 공급량 1.20M USD
MEXC에서 SSOL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SSOL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Solayer Staked SOL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -6.1911144635923.
지난 30일간 Solayer Staked SOL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +45.4565846400.
지난 60일간 Solayer Staked SOL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +164.6642910800.
지난 90일간 Solayer Staked SOL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +108.7276762695231.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -6.1911144635923
|-2.46%
|30일
|$ +45.4565846400
|+18.56%
|60일
|$ +164.6642910800
|+67.24%
|90일
|$ +108.7276762695231
|+79.86%
Solayer Staked SOL 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.72%
-2.46%
-1.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Solayer is the dominant restaking marketplace on Solana.. We aim to empower on-chain decentralized applications (dApps) with improved network bandwidth while securing the L1 at the same time. Our goal is to provide dApps on Solana with a greater likelihood of securing block space and prioritizing transaction inclusion. sSOL is the universal liquidity layer for delegates [dApps] and LRTs on Solayer. Every unit of SOL can be perceived as a unit of blockspace lent towards dApps, securing network bandwidth and TPS. The stake delegated towards dApps, which derives an AVS SPL token, is built on top of sSOL-SOL liquidity. Similarly, LRTs are built on top of sSOL liquidity interface to generate vault strategies. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL Holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. Now we will go through a couple of examples on how you can put your sSOL to work in AMMs, lending protocols, perpetual exchanges, and more. Liquidity Vaults on Kamino Kamino’s liquidity vaults are an automated liquidity solution that allows users to earn yield on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to concentrated liquidity market makers (CLMMs). A vault deploys liquidity into an underlying DEX pool, consisting of 2 tokens. When you deposit into a vault, you earn fees from trading volume. In other words, if you deposit into a pool with sSOL and SOL, any token swaps that utilize that pool will incur a small cost to the swapper. As a Kamino depositor, you earn from that swap fee. Vault Capital Deposit Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL into a Kamino vault. Your sSOL will provide liquidity to a DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Kamino automates rebalancing and compounding, maximizing your yield. Benefit: Earn yield passively while maintaining exposure to sSOL. Liquidity Provision on Orca Orca utilizes a Concentrated Liquidity Automated Market Maker (CLAMM) to enhance capital efficiency and yield for liquidity providers. By providing liquidity to Orca’s pools, users can earn yield on their crypto assets through trading fees. When you provide liquidity to an Orca pool, such as the sSOL-SOL pair, you earn fees from each token swap within that pool. This means if you deposit sSOL and SOL into the pool, any trades that occur between these tokens will generate fees, which are distributed to you as a liquidity provider. Orca automates this process, ensuring optimal capital efficiency and low slippage. LP Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL and an equivalent amount of SOL into an Orca CLAMM pool. Your sSOL and SOL will provide liquidity to the DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Orca’s advanced CLAMM technology will ensure that your assets are utilized efficiently, maximizing your returns. Benefit: Earn yield passively from trading fees while maintaining exposure to both sSOL and SOL.
