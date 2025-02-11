Solaya 가격 (SOLAYA)
오늘 Solaya (SOLAYA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 490.72K USD 입니다. SOLAYA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Solaya 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 165.05K USD
- Solaya의 당일 가격 변동 +45.80%
- 유통 공급량 763.71M USD
MEXC에서 SOLAYA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SOLAYA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Solaya에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00020185.
지난 30일간 Solaya에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Solaya에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Solaya에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00020185
|+45.80%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Solaya 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-2.20%
+45.80%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Solaya is an automated trading platform built on Solana that empowers users to manage on-chain trading agents with exceptional security and efficiency. The platform provides a comprehensive framework for asset management and real-time trade execution, leveraging predefined trading strategies and constantly refreshed market data. The system prioritizes user control, guaranteeing that all assets remain exclusively in the user’s hands throughout every transaction. The process begins with the creation of a dedicated on-chain vault that safely stores user assets. A single wallet transaction not only sets up the vault but also assigns it a unique identifier derived from the agent’s public key. Once this secure storage is in place, users deposit the necessary tokens to lay the groundwork for the automated trading activities that follow. Live market data is collected from multiple Solana RPC nodes and processed swiftly to guide trading decisions. The information is channeled into two streams—one populating an analytics dashboard with comprehensive performance metrics, and the other feeding high-quality data directly to the trading agents. These agents monitor a range of market indicators, from token prices to liquidity levels, to identify optimal trading opportunities. When conditions are favorable, the system selects the best trade route via a liquidity aggregator and executes an atomic on-chain swap. During the transaction, funds temporarily exit the vault for the trade and are immediately redeposited upon completion, with every action securely recorded on-chain. Risk management is a foundational aspect of Solaya’s design. Trading agents impose a minimum trade size to avoid scenarios where operational costs might eclipse potential gains. Additionally, the platform integrates exposure controls and automated measures to moderate risk amid volatile market conditions. Alternative routing techniques also help mitigate network congestion, guaranteeing that transaction confirmations remain reliable even during peak demand. Solaya operates on a subscription model which requires users to acquire SOLAYA tokens in order to use the platform. The management dashboard offers real-time performance metrics, detailed analytics, and full control over trading agents, allowing users to add capital or halt operations as needed. Every transaction is permanently logged on-chain, providing a transparent, auditable history that supports continuous performance review and risk assessment. Engineered for rapid data processing, secure trade execution, and thorough activity logging, Solaya’s robust infrastructure ensures that trading agents always have the latest market insights while granting users transparent oversight of their trading performance. This design reflects a steadfast commitment to secure asset management, efficient trade execution, and proactive risk management in the dynamic world of cryptoasset trading.
