Solarcoin 가격 (SLR)
오늘 Solarcoin (SLR)의 실시간 가격은 0.02357663 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.53M USD 입니다. SLR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Solarcoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 301.79 USD
- Solarcoin의 당일 가격 변동 -0.16%
- 유통 공급량 64.81M USD
MEXC에서 SLR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SLR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Solarcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Solarcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0057781604.
지난 60일간 Solarcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0091138292.
지난 90일간 Solarcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30일
|$ +0.0057781604
|+24.51%
|60일
|$ +0.0091138292
|+38.66%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Solarcoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.04%
-0.16%
+8.01%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Solarcoin is a Scrypt based alternative digital currency and its innovation comes from the secondary proof of work reward: the Solar Proof of Work. Green solar energy producers are entitled to receive one SLR for every MWh electricity generated. In order to claim a Solar Proof of Work reward, solar plant owners must submit 3rd party verified energy generation certificates such as a Solar Renewable Energy Certificate (SREC) or equivalent country specific documentation. All Solar Proof Of Work rewards will be stored as transactions in the blockchain. The supply of SLR comprises of the following: - The Mining Pool: 105 million Solarcoins (0.1%) to be publicly mined over the next 40 years. All publicly mined Solarcoins represent historically generated and unclaimed solar electricity. - The Generator Pool: 97.5 billion SolarCoins (99.4%) are currently stored in the OCA non-circulating generation pool account. These will be exchanged for Solar Proof of Work claims of solar electricity generation submitted over the next 40 years at the rate of 1 SLR per MWh of solar energy. - The Genesis Pool: 500 million Solarcoins (0.5%) are stored in the genesis pool account for environmental charities, early volunteers, advisers, builders and maintainers of SolarCoin infrastructure. Genesis pool circulation is capped so that it will never represent more than 5% of total Solarcoin in circulation.
