SocialGrowAI 가격 (GROWAI)
오늘 SocialGrowAI (GROWAI)의 실시간 가격은 0.00128302 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 403.33K USD 입니다. GROWAI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SocialGrowAI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- SocialGrowAI의 당일 가격 변동 +1.51%
- 유통 공급량 314.36M USD
MEXC에서 GROWAI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GROWAI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 SocialGrowAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 SocialGrowAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003245092.
지난 60일간 SocialGrowAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001589530.
지난 90일간 SocialGrowAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006239172498748361.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+1.51%
|30일
|$ -0.0003245092
|-25.29%
|60일
|$ -0.0001589530
|-12.38%
|90일
|$ -0.0006239172498748361
|-32.71%
SocialGrowAI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.21%
+1.51%
-20.47%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Revolutionize Your Token Journey with SocialGrowAI - the home of DeFAI. Unleash a seamless multi-chain experience with SocialGrowAI, your ultimate hub for trading, launching, and earning tokens. This all-in-one platform integrates Telegram and X, empowering a dynamic array of multi-chain Telegram bots, AI agents, and web apps. With innovative gamified features, SocialGrowAI offers a groundbreaking, AI-optimized platform for multi-chain trading, launching, and earning tokens all in one place. ECOSYSTEM FEATURES: SocialGrowAI Trade Bot Buy and sell on many of the most popular chains including ETH, SOL, BASE, BSC, and TON. Working with a dominating trading platform that is currently under NDA, you can expect the best tools for buying and selling across the entire space. Quick Token Launcher Our $0 multi-chain token launcher provides an easy-to-use flow, to rapidly launch any token via Telegram in minutes. Launch, distribute, renounce, and lock liquidity using the SocialGrowAI Bot. Additional rewards can be earned when using one of our partner Telegram mini apps. Faucet/Reward System Our unparalleled reward system integrated within our partner Telegram apps enables thousands of projects to reward their communities. For the first time, Telegram mini apps will no longer rely on a single airdrop to maintain retention, which has proven through thousands of case studies to drastically reduce a project's life cycle. Our unique faucet system rewards loyalty, participation and allows you to earn additional daily tokens nearing migration via our token launcher. Telegram Mini Apps While a highly saturated ecosystem with copy and pasted mechanics, our unique outlook enable us to create bespoke mini apps for projects with already established communities, removing the reliance of a single airdrop for retention and replacing it with our array of features, including trading, launching and earning to drastically increase user retention and the lifecycle of the integrated projects. Integrated IDO SocialGrowAI provides an integrated decentralized multi-chain IDO feature that provides the tools for projects to fundraise and whitelist easily within the Telegram app. This seamless system will provide additional necessary tools for teams looking to launch a more comprehensive project. AI Integration Across all of our features, AI optimizations will be prevalent. We have a highly experienced development team that specializes in AI. Utilising our AI agent, we will be the first $0 Multi-chain launcher via X and Telegram.
SocialGrowAI (GROWAI)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 GROWAI 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
|1 GROWAI에서 VND
₫33.7626713
|1 GROWAI에서 AUD
A$0.0019758508
|1 GROWAI에서 GBP
￡0.0009366046
|1 GROWAI에서 EUR
€0.0011033972
|1 GROWAI에서 USD
$0.00128302
|1 GROWAI에서 MYR
RM0.0055041558
