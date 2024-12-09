Smart Valor 가격 (VALOR)
오늘 Smart Valor (VALOR)의 실시간 가격은 0.121701 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 6.29M USD 입니다. VALOR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Smart Valor 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 356.40K USD
- Smart Valor의 당일 가격 변동 +1.60%
- 유통 공급량 51.70M USD
MEXC에서 VALOR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VALOR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Smart Valor에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00191109.
지난 30일간 Smart Valor에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0350491334.
지난 60일간 Smart Valor에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0203888484.
지난 90일간 Smart Valor에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00191109
|+1.60%
|30일
|$ +0.0350491334
|+28.80%
|60일
|$ +0.0203888484
|+16.75%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Smart Valor 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.22%
+1.60%
+1.82%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
VALOR token VALOR token is legal, transparent and accessible. Every VALOR can be traced back to its origin and each VALOR fund has its own public address. With its transparency, SMART VALOR is best-in-the-industry for token governance. Slash your transaction fees by 30% when you pay with VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange and earn up to 7% per annual staking VALOR on the SMART VALOR exchange. Development Fund 2030 Purpose of the fund – to help SMART VALOR marketplaces succeed. To be gradually released over the next 10 years. Deployment of the fund is decided by the votes of VALOR holders. Liquidity Fund Since VALOR was first listed in April 2019, the Liquidity Fund has been used to improve VALOR liquidity on platforms and exchanges. This fund is still in use and may be increased in the future. Growth Fund 2017 The fund was set up in 2017 to support network growth through campaigns, bounties and airdrops. This fund is still not completely deployed and can be used in the future. Team Fund 2027 Set up in 2017 to attract and hire the best talent for the decade to come, this fund is used conservatively. Only 12% of the fund has been allocated to employees, contributors and advisors so far. This way, the interests of the team and other token holders are fully aligned. About Smart Valor SMART VALOR is a Switzerland-based technology fintech company founded in 2017. It has the distinction of launching the first fully regulated digital asset exchange out of Switzerland and Liechtenstein back in 2019, being and becoming the first European digital asset exchange to be listed on Nasdaq First North. Through its subsidiary in Germany, SMART VALOR Services GmbH, the company specialises in providing IT development services at the intersection of WEB 3 and AI. It serves business customers with a variety of technical solutions. These include API platform for exchange transactions such as e.g. Bitcoin purchases on the ticket machine network of Swiss national railways and white-label trading platform for banks and fintechs. With a proven track record of delivering robust financial solutions, never experiencing any type of security breach during the seven years since its inception, the company has established itself as a trusted gateway to Web3 technology.
