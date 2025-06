SLUB (SLUB) 정보

SLUB is an original memecoin launched on the boop.fun on the solana blockhain. Slub is the only original arts our creator is @vutnerable .Slub is making good arts on X and willing to be remarkable memecoin on this blockchain area .We would like to share our arts with everyone in this field . Beigns a good art memecoin on the solana blockchain is our priority. We aiming to make SLUB is a world wide brand .