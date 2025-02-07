sKLAY 가격 (SKLAY)
오늘 sKLAY (SKLAY)의 실시간 가격은 0.190656 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. SKLAY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 sKLAY 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 186.16 USD
- sKLAY의 당일 가격 변동 -0.00%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 SKLAY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SKLAY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 sKLAY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 sKLAY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0740195800.
지난 60일간 sKLAY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0980750288.
지난 90일간 sKLAY에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0441736501607281.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30일
|$ -0.0740195800
|-38.82%
|60일
|$ -0.0980750288
|-51.44%
|90일
|$ +0.0441736501607281
|+30.16%
sKLAY 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.01%
-0.00%
-26.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
sKLAY is an ownership and liquidity token that is given through smart contracts for KLAY staked through KLAYstation, KLAY’s official staking tool, and can remedy liquidity limitations to grow Klaytn’s Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. As a liquidity token that is based on the value of staked KLAY, sKLAY not only injects direct liquidity to the current Klaytn ecosystem, but also allows the holders of sKLAY to utilize their assets for a variety of revenue opportunities offered by Klaytn’s DeFi protocols while maintaining a staking position. At its core, sKLAY is a token that gives KLAY owners staking through KLAYSTATION the power to exercise rights over their staked assets. The reward that nodes receive after verifying blocks will be shared proportionally based on the amount of sKLAY held. Unstaking will also be based on sKLAY. sKLAY adheres to the KCT (Klaytn Compatible Token) standard, making transactions possible. This increases efficiency of assets by allowing withdrawals at any time without having to go through KLAY’s unstaking period (7 days). Note that while sKLAY acquired through delegating essentially has the same value as corresponding KLAY, sKLAY acquired through staking KLAY may have a different price at time of trading. This is due to the presence of a time-difference discount rate applied to the supply and demand of the market and the increase in conversion rate due to staking compensation. Considering KLAY’s value and volatility, sKLAY is a standout, reliable source of liquidity in the Klaytn network in terms of asset value. It particularly is of immense value to users who have been staking KLAY. With sKLAY, these users can take advantage of a variety of investment opportunities offered by DeFi services by additional asset input or liquidation of staked assets.
