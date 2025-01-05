Singularity 가격 (SGLY)
오늘 Singularity (SGLY)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 8.82K USD 입니다. SGLY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Singularity 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.98 USD
- Singularity의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 58.89M USD
MEXC에서 SGLY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SGLY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Singularity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Singularity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Singularity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Singularity에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-44.56%
|60일
|$ 0
|+2.52%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Singularity 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-4.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"Singularity is a metaverse gaming world of universe exploration and adventure. Any player can earn HME and SGLY tokens by owning and developing their own constellations, galaxies and fleets, competing and cooperating in the games, and expanding their strength through tokens and various NFT props. Players can obtain fulfillment and wealth in the huge Singularity universe of games. There are a variety of NFT characters in Singularity, including Constellation Master NFT , Star System Captain NFT, Battleship NFT,etc. The first version of the game includes open legion, battleship formation, combat system, battleship development, ranking competition, P2E module, space tax system and so on. Singularity always believe that in the future, work and entertainment will be integrated, and online and offline will be seamlessly linked. Singularity universe is committed to creating a game with rich gameplay, establishing a perfect Singularity ecosystem, striving to maintain economic balance, and bringing players a high-quality immersive gaming experience, and earning cash while playing. Singularity will delegate power to players so that players can establish their own clubs, organize and participate in decentralized economic and social activities, and jointly create a beautiful metaverse world."
