Shyft Network 가격 (SHFT)
오늘 Shyft Network (SHFT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00122392 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.74M USD 입니다. SHFT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Shyft Network 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.04K USD
- Shyft Network의 당일 가격 변동 +5.93%
- 유통 공급량 2.24B USD
MEXC에서 SHFT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SHFT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Shyft Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Shyft Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0008024488.
지난 60일간 Shyft Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003930834.
지난 90일간 Shyft Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+5.93%
|30일
|$ +0.0008024488
|+65.56%
|60일
|$ -0.0003930834
|-32.11%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Shyft Network 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.05%
+5.93%
+66.24%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Shyft Network is a public blockchain protocol designed to aggregate and embed trust and validation into data stored on public and private ecosystems, and permissioned and permissionless networks. By facilitating bridging across siloed datasets, Shyft allows for layering of context on top of data, ultimately turning raw data into meaningful information. Shyft Network is developing regulatory-compliant tools for Decentralized Finance that bridge the gap for centralized and decentralized organizations to ease their entry into the blockchain space. The goal is to aid mainstream financial institutions venture into DeFi and participate in a compliant manner. By lowering risk and exposure to money laundering, the Shyft Network could open up the crypto industry to large capital inflows and, potentially, millions of users from the mainstream markets. Additionally, Shyft Network has been developing identity solutions that help centralized and decentralized applications become compliant with existing regulations. In this regard, they have partnered with various other entities in the space, notably virtual asset services providers (VASPs) who must comply with the FATF Travel Rule. Veriscope, Shyft Network’s proactive approach to regulatory compliance, has been applauded for its ability to bring together some of the most prominent liquidity providers in the space and to accelerate the potential mass adoption of decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 in Bridgetown Barbados, Shyft Network was built by a group of founders that have collectively launched several successful companies in the ecosystem since as early as 2012. The Shyft Network core team is responsible for technical development of the network architecture, establishment of use cases for the network and for the SHFT token, and guiding the vision for network growth and development.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
