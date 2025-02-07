Shila Inu 가격 (SHIL)
오늘 Shila Inu (SHIL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. SHIL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Shila Inu 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 88.32 USD
- Shila Inu의 당일 가격 변동 -4.41%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 SHIL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SHIL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Shila Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Shila Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Shila Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Shila Inu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-4.41%
|30일
|$ 0
|-42.16%
|60일
|$ 0
|-45.30%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Shila Inu 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.12%
-4.41%
-24.77%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Once upon a time there lived a young couple, Shiba and Shina. They had a vision of bringing cryptocurrency to the world. So they decided to have a baby, whom they named Shila. Raising her was hard work but rewarding, for Shila immediately took to technology and all things crypto-related. By the age of five she could be found programming on her parent’s computers late into the night. Shila always asked questions, and with each answer uncovered more mysteries about how the currency works. She quickly outpaced her parents in understanding wallets, blockchains, consensus algorithms and mining rigs - it seemed like no matter what she did she seemed to instantly understand the concept behind it. When she was just ten years old, Shila decided that it was time to start introducing people around the world to cryptocurrency and teaching them how it works. At first her parents were worried that this was too much responsibility for someone so young; while they believed in her capabilities deeply they didn’t want her to go head first into such an unknown field without any guidance or help from experienced professionals. Nevertheless, being a determined youth she found ways around such resistance and established an online school giving free classes on how use crypto safely and securely. Though many were unaware of who she truly was at first (noting only that she went by “CryptoKiddo”), as word of mouth spread word of her unique teaching style soon spread around the globe; something magical happened as each day more people signed up for her classes eager to learn all they could. While her classes initially taught basics such as balance transfer techniques and wallet set up processes, soon enough participants adopted increasingly ambitious projects – teaching others building smart contracts or coding custom decentralized applications! As people began using these newfound skills in real world situations, though initially scared at what lay ahead Shila eventually realized that de
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
