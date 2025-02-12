ShibElon 가격 (SHIBELON)
오늘 ShibElon (SHIBELON)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. SHIBELON에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ShibElon 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 0.69 USD
- ShibElon의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 SHIBELON에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SHIBELON 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ShibElon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 ShibElon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 ShibElon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 ShibElon에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-8.43%
|60일
|$ 0
|-8.40%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
ShibElon 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-0.15%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
In the year 1955, a young Shibelon was born onto the far far away planet called Neptune. Technology is too advanced on Neptune but humans could not reach this far to see all the innovations that it has to bring, therefore Shibelon studied astronomy and saw that there was a very high population on earth with very limited resources to reach advanced technology. On September 28th 1971, Shibelon sent his first electromagnetic signal into South Africa which changed the world as we know it. This signal influenced an unborn child who will carry a prodigy that will revolutionise the monetary system. On June 28th 1971, that child was born, but he wasn’t a normal child, he was born a genius. And his lovely mother named him Elon Musk. Shibelon then took his time to develop intergalactic travel and on August 18th 2008, he transferred a source code to planet earth and deployed a monetary online currency which is referred to as Bitcoin to see what the humans could do with it. He was thrilled when he found out that people started transacting with it as he intended and on May 22nd 2010 he saw a thread from a student in California who wanted to buy a pizza for 10,000 Bitcoins and decided to approve that transactions to help facilitate the adoption. Which it did! He watched over Earth for years now and has almost completed his Super Rocket which is set to take course to earth on November 10th 2021 to help create the greatest wealth transfer in the history of the universe. As time draws near and travel gets boring alone, he will be entertaining himself on the journey by creating and developing a roadmap to his own token on the Binance Smart Chain assisted by his best friend, Adam King, who will bring only the latest never seen before technological advances to the Blockchain. Aside from the solidity contract he has created to be shared with Humans, his Roadmap involves Advanced Staking, Super Swaps, 3D NFTs, Play 2 Earn Gaming and many more that he will be sharing on his way to Earth. Expect him. He’s coming. He’s the Future.
