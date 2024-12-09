Sharbi 가격 ($SHARBI)
오늘 Sharbi ($SHARBI)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 5.65M USD 입니다. $SHARBI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Sharbi 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 8.44K USD
- Sharbi의 당일 가격 변동 -3.54%
- 유통 공급량 1.00T USD
MEXC에서 $SHARBI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $SHARBI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Sharbi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Sharbi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Sharbi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Sharbi에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-3.54%
|30일
|$ 0
|-2.25%
|60일
|$ 0
|+44.69%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Sharbi 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.57%
-3.54%
-3.43%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? We are a community-owned, multichain cryptocurrency built on Arbitrum, Ethereum and soon Shibarium. Sharbi is a token that rewards holders with USDC. A MEME 2.0 community token, we provide on-going USDC rewards to holders and the power of a decentralized WEB3 community forging our path forward. What makes your project unique? P2H (Pay to Hold) Concept: An innovative approach where holding the token itself becomes a source of income. Decentralization: The token champions the ideals of decentralization and inclusivity. Cross-chain Utility: Sharbi operates on three blockchains, establishing its own robust eco-system. Full Circulation Supply: All of Sharbi's supply is in circulation across all chains, ensuring full transparency and safety for traders. Reward Boost: The presence on multiple blockchains enhances the rewards paid out to holders. Sharbi University: Beyond just a traditional educational platform, Sharbi University encompasses a plethora of features including insightful articles and guides, comprehensive video reviews, meticulous token analyses, a curated hall of fame for standout tokens, a centralized hub for AMAs, and much more. With a unique tokenomics system that rewards holders directly from every transaction, Sharbi has already redistributed over $700,000 back to its community. The token's alignment with platforms like Shibarium University underscores its commitment to informed decision-making and community education. History of your project. Launched in January 2023, Sharbi surfaced as a community token with a mission of democratizing finance. Gaining swift momentum, not just as a meme token, Sharbi debuted an NFT collection with undisclosed future utilities and cemented an elite partnership with @fcfpay. The Sharbi rewards card, a notable milestone, was introduced, facilitating users to expend their rewards effortlessly in real-world contexts. What’s next for your project? CMC Verification: Sharbi is making strides towards having its supply verified on CoinMarketCap (CMC), a significant mark of transparency in the crypto world. Decentralized Governance: The DAO initiative for community-driven decisions. Educational Initiatives: Rebranding of Sharbi University to Shibarium University as an educational cornerstone. Shibarium Launch: Incorporating unique contract functionalities and a planned Shib burn. Branding: Filed trademarks for brand recognition and influence. What can your token be used for? Financial Rewards: Monetary benefits from every trade for holders. Rewards Card Usage: Utilizing the Sharbi rewards card to spend accumulated rewards in diverse outlets. Educational Resource: Shibarium University as a foundational element for community enlightenment. Partnerships: Collaboration with industry stalwarts like @fcfpay. Community Governance: The DAO empowers each token holder in crucial decision-making. Cross-chain Dynamics: Sharbi's tenure on Ethereum, Arbitrum, and the soon-to-be-launched Shibarium amplifies its dedication to multi-chain functionality.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 $SHARBI에서 AUD
A$--
|1 $SHARBI에서 GBP
￡--
|1 $SHARBI에서 EUR
€--
|1 $SHARBI에서 USD
$--
|1 $SHARBI에서 MYR
RM--
|1 $SHARBI에서 TRY
₺--
|1 $SHARBI에서 JPY
¥--
|1 $SHARBI에서 RUB
₽--
|1 $SHARBI에서 INR
₹--
|1 $SHARBI에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 $SHARBI에서 PHP
₱--
|1 $SHARBI에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $SHARBI에서 BRL
R$--
|1 $SHARBI에서 CAD
C$--
|1 $SHARBI에서 BDT
৳--
|1 $SHARBI에서 NGN
₦--
|1 $SHARBI에서 UAH
₴--
|1 $SHARBI에서 VES
Bs--
|1 $SHARBI에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 $SHARBI에서 KZT
₸--
|1 $SHARBI에서 THB
฿--
|1 $SHARBI에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 $SHARBI에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 $SHARBI에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 $SHARBI에서 MAD
.د.م--