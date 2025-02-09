Shackleford 가격 (SHACK)
오늘 Shackleford (SHACK)의 실시간 가격은 0.063162 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. SHACK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Shackleford 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.50K USD
- Shackleford의 당일 가격 변동 +2.15%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 SHACK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SHACK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Shackleford에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00132642.
지난 30일간 Shackleford에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0013480286.
지난 60일간 Shackleford에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0217193148.
지난 90일간 Shackleford에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00146706844976741.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00132642
|+2.15%
|30일
|$ +0.0013480286
|+2.13%
|60일
|$ -0.0217193148
|-34.38%
|90일
|$ +0.00146706844976741
|+2.38%
Shackleford 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.06%
+2.15%
+2.16%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
A STABLE and long-term GROWTH cryptocurrency investment token for securely holding your wealth. Shackleford (SHACK) is a stable and long-term growth cryptocurrency investment token that allows you to securely hold and grow your wealth. Launched in March 2023 by a team based in the USA, Shackleford is a pioneering cryptocurrency designed to empower users through its innovative tokenomics. Operating as a Binance BEP-20 token, Shackleford provides a secure avenue for pursuing financial success. At Shackleford Finance, the team places a strong emphasis on wealth preservation and the achievement of financial objectives. The investment token is positioned as a solution for safeguarding assets while ensuring a steady and progressive growth trajectory. A robust foundation has been established to provide investors with peace of mind. With the team's dedicated commitment to stability and growth, the groundwork for the investment token has been meticulously laid. Investors can rest assured that their investments are guided by seasoned professionals deeply committed to their financial prosperity. Operating as a Binance BEP-20 token, the Shackleford token provides a secure avenue for the pursuit of financial success. #Tokenomics: Shackleford employs a transparent tokenomics model featuring a 3% transaction fee for both buying and selling. This fee structure includes a 1% burn mechanism, reducing the circulating supply over time. Another 1% is allocated to buy back tokens, contributing to liquidity and stability. The remaining 1% supports the development fund, ensuring ongoing enhancements for project sustainability.
