Sense4FIT 가격 (SFIT)
오늘 Sense4FIT (SFIT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00022548 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. SFIT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Sense4FIT 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 243.87 USD
- Sense4FIT의 당일 가격 변동 -31.19%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 SFIT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SFIT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Sense4FIT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000102232100243181.
지난 30일간 Sense4FIT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001186342.
지난 60일간 Sense4FIT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001663691.
지난 90일간 Sense4FIT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001350902350467768.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000102232100243181
|-31.19%
|30일
|$ -0.0001186342
|-52.61%
|60일
|$ -0.0001663691
|-73.78%
|90일
|$ -0.0001350902350467768
|-37.46%
Sense4FIT 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-13.66%
-31.19%
-37.58%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Sense4FIT is a "FIT to EARN" ecosystem that delivers an online concept through a semi-decentralised app, which includes fitness, nutrition, personal development and mindfulness, that will further develop in a hybrid concept with offline sports events, bootcamps and competitions. Sense4FIT App is a Web 3 Fit2Earn Lifestyle app built on the Elrond blockchain with game-fi elements that has the goal of helping people to become better versions of themselves and get rewarded while achieving their goals. The Social-Fi and Game-Fi elements help people be more engaged with their lifestyle objectives, while bringing the sports community together. These experiences will be linked together through the $SFIT utility token, which will have multiple use cases within the ecosystem: rewards, payments, staking and more. Each component of our ecosystem contributes to achieving our main goal and to create a movement in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Sense4FIT will have 4 different business units, interconnected in one ecosystem, through the SFIT utility token that will allow customers, users, coaches, business owners - franchise, partners - to use it on each product and to interact within the Sense4FIT ecosystem. The functionalities of the SFIT token can be adapted or extended, depending on the evolution of the ecosystem. Sense4FIT's unique competitive advantage to execute the vision of a multidimensional fitness experience is given by the team track records and experience. Our team consists of leading experts in the fields of entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, technology, blockchain, fitness, health and is backed by over 15 years of experience in the fitness industry.
