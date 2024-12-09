Seedworld 가격 (SWORLD)
오늘 Seedworld (SWORLD)의 실시간 가격은 0.00758001 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 16.64M USD 입니다. SWORLD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Seedworld 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 631.75K USD
- Seedworld의 당일 가격 변동 +3.15%
- 유통 공급량 2.19B USD
MEXC에서 SWORLD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SWORLD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Seedworld에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00023163.
지난 30일간 Seedworld에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0004608585.
지난 60일간 Seedworld에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Seedworld에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00023163
|+3.15%
|30일
|$ +0.0004608585
|+6.08%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Seedworld 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.63%
+3.15%
+7.28%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Description: Seedworld is a UGC (user-generated content) gaming platform that allows individuals to create, explore, and monetize their unique worlds and experiences. It provides easy-to-use tools for users to design games, lands, and assets, even without coding knowledge. In this ecosystem, players can craft their own economies, trade assets, and shape the future of the platform. Seedworld combines the creative freedom of user-generated content with a decentralized economy, where creators, players, and investors alike can thrive. What is the native utility of the $SWORLD Token? $SWORLD is the central token in the Seedworld ecosystem. $SWORLD can be used to purchase collections, lands and cosmetics $SWORLD is the only way to acquire Seedworld’s ingame currency Ame. Even if players use FIAT to purchase Ame, a portion of the funds is used to buyback and burn $SWORLD. $SWORLD is used for Lands and Seed Roots upgrades $SWORLD offers discounts for Battle Passes $SWORLD can be staked for rewards and to get free land & island NFTs $SWORLD can be farmed for rewards. Seedworld is focusing on several key verticals: Gaming: Providing players and creators with tools to build immersive games and experiences. User-Generated Content (UGC): Empowering players to craft and share their own assets, lands, and games. Virtual Economy: Creating an integrated economy where players can trade, monetize, and invest in NFTs and virtual goods. NFTs: Seedworld uses NFTs as the foundation for ownership of in-game assets, such as land, mounts, avatars, and items, giving creators control over their content. Cross-IP Collaboration: Offering a collaborative space where players and creators interact and co-develop experiences that can scale beyond traditional gaming. How many $SWORLD tokens are there in circulation? $SWORLD Token will launch on October 23, 2024, with a total of 2,187,422,513 tokens in circulation for a total supply of 20,000,000,000 tokens. The complete breakdown is: Tokenomics: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1F0drPCmXc_Yu4ExRj5Iybi5RoCQcD96sW951-fENyyU/edit?usp=sharing Who are the backers of $SWORLD? Seedworld is backed by the leading Web3gaming Incubator Seedify Where can I buy $SWORLD? Starting October 23rd, $SWORLD will be available for purchase on a number of leading decentralized exchanges and chains: Ethereum: Uniswap Base: Aerodrom Solana: Raydium BSC: Pancakeswap Arbitrum: Camelot Avalanche: LFJ
|1 SWORLD에서 AUD
A$0.0118248156
|1 SWORLD에서 GBP
￡0.0059124078
|1 SWORLD에서 EUR
€0.0071252094
|1 SWORLD에서 USD
$0.00758001
|1 SWORLD에서 MYR
RM0.0334278441
|1 SWORLD에서 TRY
₺0.2633295474
|1 SWORLD에서 JPY
¥1.1369256999
|1 SWORLD에서 RUB
₽0.7489807881
|1 SWORLD에서 INR
₹0.6417994467
|1 SWORLD에서 IDR
Rp120.3175745301
|1 SWORLD에서 PHP
₱0.438882579
|1 SWORLD에서 EGP
￡E.0.3786214995
|1 SWORLD에서 BRL
R$0.0460864608
|1 SWORLD에서 CAD
C$0.0106878141
|1 SWORLD에서 BDT
৳0.9067965963
|1 SWORLD에서 NGN
₦12.1864578771
|1 SWORLD에서 UAH
₴0.3141914145
|1 SWORLD에서 VES
Bs0.36384048
|1 SWORLD에서 PKR
Rs2.1101989839
|1 SWORLD에서 KZT
₸3.857467089
|1 SWORLD에서 THB
฿0.2580993405
|1 SWORLD에서 TWD
NT$0.245592324
|1 SWORLD에서 CHF
Fr0.0066704088
|1 SWORLD에서 HKD
HK$0.0588966777
|1 SWORLD에서 MAD
.د.م0.0754968996