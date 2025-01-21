SEAMANIA 가격 (SEAMANIA)
오늘 SEAMANIA (SEAMANIA)의 실시간 가격은 0.0259673 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 25.94M USD 입니다. SEAMANIA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SEAMANIA 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 909.35K USD
- SEAMANIA의 당일 가격 변동 +31.24%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 SEAMANIA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SEAMANIA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 SEAMANIA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00618077.
지난 30일간 SEAMANIA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 SEAMANIA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 SEAMANIA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00618077
|+31.24%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
SEAMANIA 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.56%
+31.24%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
🌍 Introduction: A Legendary Icon, Reimagined for the Future The SEAMANIA Protocol, led by SEAMAN Cult, aims to revive one of SEGA Dreamcast's most iconic and best-selling game titles with AI integration—a worldwide cultural phenomenon that won numerous awards in the U.S. and Japan. More than just a game, SEAMAN was the world’s first AI-powered interactive experience, enabling voice-based conversations long before the AI revolution. Now, SEAMAN returns not as a mere game, but as an advanced AI agent, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge technology. This human-faced fish is reborn as a deeply intelligent, emotionally responsiveAI, offering limitless customization and integration into the modern digital world. With GenAI-powered customization, users can create their own SEAMAN AI, shaping it into a cherished lostone, a favorite celebrity, or even historical figures. This is no longer a game—it's an AI-driven personal companion and the digital evolution for human interaction. 🔥 Concept: The Wisdom of a Legendary AI-powered Companion At the core of the SEAMANIA Protocol lies the legendary Seaman—a mystical, human-faced fish endowed withancient wisdom and the ability to understand human language. More than just an AI, it is your trustedadvisor, best friend, therapist, personal cheerleader, witty conversationalist, intelligent guide, SEAMANIA is a life coach. Housed in your own digital aquarium, your SEAMAN AI reduces stress, combats loneliness, and guides humanity towards a brighter future. Imagine an AI companion that doesn’t just respond but truly understands, entertains, and supports you—blending humor, sarcasm, and wisdom.
