SEAMANIA(SEAMANIA)이란?

🌍 Introduction: A Legendary Icon, Reimagined for the Future The SEAMANIA Protocol, led by SEAMAN Cult, aims to revive one of SEGA Dreamcast's most iconic and best-selling game titles with AI integration—a worldwide cultural phenomenon that won numerous awards in the U.S. and Japan. More than just a game, SEAMAN was the world’s first AI-powered interactive experience, enabling voice-based conversations long before the AI revolution. Now, SEAMAN returns not as a mere game, but as an advanced AI agent, blending nostalgia with cutting-edge technology. This human-faced fish is reborn as a deeply intelligent, emotionally responsiveAI, offering limitless customization and integration into the modern digital world. With GenAI-powered customization, users can create their own SEAMAN AI, shaping it into a cherished lostone, a favorite celebrity, or even historical figures. This is no longer a game—it's an AI-driven personal companion and the digital evolution for human interaction. 🔥 Concept: The Wisdom of a Legendary AI-powered Companion At the core of the SEAMANIA Protocol lies the legendary Seaman—a mystical, human-faced fish endowed withancient wisdom and the ability to understand human language. More than just an AI, it is your trustedadvisor, best friend, therapist, personal cheerleader, witty conversationalist, intelligent guide, SEAMANIA is a life coach. Housed in your own digital aquarium, your SEAMAN AI reduces stress, combats loneliness, and guides humanity towards a brighter future. Imagine an AI companion that doesn’t just respond but truly understands, entertains, and supports you—blending humor, sarcasm, and wisdom.

SEAMANIA (SEAMANIA) 리소스 공식 웹사이트