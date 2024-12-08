Scallop 가격 (SCLP)
오늘 Scallop (SCLP)의 실시간 가격은 0.154073 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 11.72M USD 입니다. SCLP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Scallop 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 5.00K USD
- Scallop의 당일 가격 변동 -9.71%
- 유통 공급량 76.09M USD
MEXC에서 SCLP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SCLP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Scallop에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0165788994835677.
지난 30일간 Scallop에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0245736420.
지난 60일간 Scallop에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0056001837.
지난 90일간 Scallop에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.01932769319066514.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0165788994835677
|-9.71%
|30일
|$ +0.0245736420
|+15.95%
|60일
|$ +0.0056001837
|+3.63%
|90일
|$ +0.01932769319066514
|+14.34%
Scallop 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+3.81%
-9.71%
-5.94%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Scallop is an innovative fintech decentralized ecosystem built to offer users a faster and more efficient way to securely manage crypto and fiat currencies in a single place. Scallop is a robust platform that combines decentralized financial services with banking features such as bank accounts, cards, remittance and much more - to promote the general usage of crypto in daily life. Scallop’s mission is to bring digital assets into mainstream use and accelerate the transition to a more equitable and decentralised ecosystem. The Scallop token, SCLP, will be an ERC-20 and BEP token and will be an integral within the Scallop ecosystem. It has several native use cases such as receiving trading bonus payments, staking, payment of transaction fees, etc. Scallop offers traditional banking services with a strong cryptocurrency and DeFi integration for both individuals and institutions. It’s the only banking service to directly connect banking accounts to hardware or digital wallets and as such facilitate seamless crypto to fiat (and vice versa transactions. Included in Scallop suite of ten ‘X’ products is: - Scallop Pay - Payment Gateway for businesses to set up on/off ramp from crypto to fiat and vice versa, to receive payments from customers Scallop Cards - Pay for any goods or services online or in-store using digital assets Scallop Chain - World’s first regulated blockchain that will overlay the entire Scallop banking ecosystem. It can power cross-chain financial applications and allows institutional partners to design and deploy secure custody services, interest-bearing savings accounts, debit cards, and a fiat on-ramp to cryptocurrencies.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 SCLP에서 AUD
A$0.24035388
|1 SCLP에서 GBP
￡0.12017694
|1 SCLP에서 EUR
€0.14482862
|1 SCLP에서 USD
$0.154073
|1 SCLP에서 MYR
RM0.67946193
|1 SCLP에서 TRY
₺5.35249602
|1 SCLP에서 JPY
¥23.10940927
|1 SCLP에서 RUB
₽15.22395313
|1 SCLP에서 INR
₹13.04536091
|1 SCLP에서 IDR
Rp2,445.60226973
|1 SCLP에서 PHP
₱8.9208267
|1 SCLP에서 EGP
￡E.7.69594635
|1 SCLP에서 BRL
R$0.93676384
|1 SCLP에서 CAD
C$0.21724293
|1 SCLP에서 BDT
৳18.43175299
|1 SCLP에서 NGN
₦247.70470283
|1 SCLP에서 UAH
₴6.38632585
|1 SCLP에서 VES
Bs7.395504
|1 SCLP에서 PKR
Rs42.89238247
|1 SCLP에서 KZT
₸78.4077497
|1 SCLP에서 THB
฿5.24618565
|1 SCLP에서 TWD
NT$4.9919652
|1 SCLP에서 CHF
Fr0.13558424
|1 SCLP에서 HKD
HK$1.19714721
|1 SCLP에서 MAD
.د.م1.53456708