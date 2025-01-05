Sator 가격 (SAO)
오늘 Sator (SAO)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 11.02K USD 입니다. SAO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Sator 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.89K USD
- Sator의 당일 가격 변동 -8.08%
- 유통 공급량 55.01M USD
MEXC에서 SAO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SAO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Sator에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Sator에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Sator에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Sator에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-8.08%
|30일
|$ 0
|+8.77%
|60일
|$ 0
|-39.77%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Sator 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.00%
-8.08%
+8.94%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Sator is a decentralized application platform designed to scale and expand linear content (Television, Film, Music, Streamers) to a non-linear content engagement experience. Audiences are incentivized by social utility token rewards (SAO) and content-based NFTs in the Sator dApp marketplace. Content creators, producers, and content rights holders simultaneously grow audience and global reach. Sator Network (SAO) runs on Ethereum and Solana, utilizing Wormhole bridge for bidirectional transfers and cross-chain interoperability. Sator addresses the greatest pain points in television/streaming/content: viewership growth, viewer engagement, subscribership growth & retention. Plus, Sator is the first mechanism to align the interests of content viewers and distributors by rewarding them both for their respective contributions. Sator also pushes NFT innovation ahead by embedding show-specific NFTs with extremely unique utilities, new profile-display features and experiential relevance; at this time in history when NFTs are maturing as a category and demand is growing for ways to utilize, display and discover NFT potentiality. Demand to “earn crypto for watching tv” is evident from consumers’ perspective. Thus, Sator’s economy empowers consumers to directly participate in value they create by engaging as a viewer. At the same time, Sator’s value-proposition is compelling from a content provider’s perspective. Indeed, content providers gain turnkey, self-replenishing viewership growth campaigns, plus comprehensive NFT solutions spanning creation to monetization. The Sator decentralized application contains a thoughtfully constructed set of staking mechanisms whereby users staking certain levels of $SAO boost their earnings by unlocking rewards multipliers on all their activities. Easy re-staking and multiplier rates increasing at higher staked levels all serve to deeply incentivize loyalty, activity on the platform and long-term $SAO holding.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 SAO에서 AUD
A$--
|1 SAO에서 GBP
￡--
|1 SAO에서 EUR
€--
|1 SAO에서 USD
$--
|1 SAO에서 MYR
RM--
|1 SAO에서 TRY
₺--
|1 SAO에서 JPY
¥--
|1 SAO에서 RUB
₽--
|1 SAO에서 INR
₹--
|1 SAO에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 SAO에서 PHP
₱--
|1 SAO에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 SAO에서 BRL
R$--
|1 SAO에서 CAD
C$--
|1 SAO에서 BDT
৳--
|1 SAO에서 NGN
₦--
|1 SAO에서 UAH
₴--
|1 SAO에서 VES
Bs--
|1 SAO에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 SAO에서 KZT
₸--
|1 SAO에서 THB
฿--
|1 SAO에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 SAO에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 SAO에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 SAO에서 MAD
.د.م--