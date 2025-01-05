SantaSol 가격 (SSOL)
오늘 SantaSol (SSOL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 6.67K USD 입니다. SSOL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 SantaSol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 20.87 USD
- SantaSol의 당일 가격 변동 -13.40%
- 유통 공급량 999.75M USD
MEXC에서 SSOL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SSOL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 SantaSol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 SantaSol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 SantaSol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 SantaSol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-13.40%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
SantaSol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.86%
-13.40%
-8.57%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
SantaSol ($SSOL) is a festive, community-driven cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain. The project aims to spread holiday cheer while providing real utility and long-term value for its holders. SantaSol combines the excitement of the Christmas season with innovative blockchain technology to create an engaging, deflationary token with multiple use cases. Purpose and Function: Community Rewards: A portion of every transaction funds community giveaways, staking rewards, and holiday events like Christmas raffles and lotteries. Charity Contributions: Holders vote on charitable initiatives, ensuring transparency and impact. Deflationary Mechanics: Regular token burns via "Santa Burns" events reduce supply, increasing scarcity over time. Utility: Staking Rewards: Holders can stake $SSOL tokens to earn passive rewards, encouraging long-term participation and reducing circulating supply. Holiday Lotteries: Participate in raffles and jackpots funded by transaction taxes, with special prizes on Christmas Day. Liquidity Growth: Transaction taxes also contribute to growing the liquidity pool, ensuring token price stability. SantaSol is more than a token—it’s a movement to create joy, foster community, and innovate within the blockchain space. With transparent governance, deflationary incentives, and community-focused goals, SantaSol delivers a festive yet sustainable crypto experience.
