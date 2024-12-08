Santa Coin 가격 (SANTA)
오늘 Santa Coin (SANTA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 340.59K USD 입니다. SANTA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Santa Coin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.21K USD
- Santa Coin의 당일 가격 변동 +9.72%
- 유통 공급량 220.31T USD
MEXC에서 SANTA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SANTA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Santa Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Santa Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Santa Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Santa Coin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+9.72%
|30일
|$ 0
|-24.61%
|60일
|$ 0
|-15.01%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Santa Coin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.37%
+9.72%
-39.26%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Santa Coin is a philanthropic cryptocurrency that promotes the festive spirit of Christmas all year round, providing AI-powered tools to its community, supporting charitable causes, and fostering sustainable practices. What makes your project unique? Santa Coin stands out by uniquely merging the spirit of giving and the power of AI technology in the cryptocurrency space; it's a memecoin designed not just for transactions, but to provide value through AI-driven tools, while promoting a culture of philanthropy and sustainability, celebrating the joy of Christmas all year round. History of your project. Santa Coin was founded in October 2021 as an holiday memecoin originally exciting users with its P2E racing game but now evolving into a giant memecoin using a set of AI tools to excite users again. What’s next for your project? The team will focus on the development of SantaGPT, an AI tool for generating festive content and market analysis. This tool is anticipated to provide users with unique, AI-generated content, enhancing the overall user experience. What can your token be used for? Holding Santa Coin gives users access to an array of AI-powered tools, including SantaGPT, an AI tool for generating festive content and market analysis, and an AI image generator. These tools can be used by businesses, content creators, developers, and individual users alike. By owning Santa Coin, holders indirectly support charitable causes and environmental initiatives, as a portion of the project's tokenomics is allocated to these endeavors.
