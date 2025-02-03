Sangkara 가격 (MISA)
오늘 Sangkara (MISA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MISA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Sangkara 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 18.30 USD
- Sangkara의 당일 가격 변동 -0.03%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MISA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MISA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Sangkara에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Sangkara에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Sangkara에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Sangkara에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30일
|$ 0
|-88.35%
|60일
|$ 0
|-79.29%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Sangkara 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.03%
-1.89%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
1. Increse the Underlying Asset’s Value The asset that protects the value of the $MISA token is a productive plantation of 11.5 hectares in Central Java. The value of this asset will be increased by utilizing this land into a more profitable agricultural land. PT MSA plans to cultivate cassava plants to meet the large demand for cassava from abroad. The existing land will be used to plant cassava with superior quality seeds. PT MSA plans to establish a factory to process the cassava so that it has a suitable yield for export. This processing factory will also receive cassava products from local farmers, so that PT MSA can have a positive impact on the surrounding environment. 2. Acquire Token Exchanger Public interest in crypto investment in Indonesia has begun to increase significantly in Indonesia, especially since the government has recognized crypto as a digital asset that has become a trading commodity (Liputan6.com). The data released by the Ministry of Trade shows that every day the value of crypto transactions reaches IDR 1.5 trillion, and this is also reinforced by the growing ability of the Indonesian in creating their own tokens/coins. With the ever improving enthusiasm of the community, PT MSA intends to establish an exchange that can accommodate and distribute the coins created by the Indonesia’s own and also make this crypto investment easily accessible to investors who want to invest in crypto currency. Unlike other exchangers in Indonesia, PT $MSA will accommodate the underlying assets of token creators who wish to list their tokens with underlying assets so that PT MSA will not only become an exchanger that facilitates coins in general, but PT MSA will facilitate tokens that have an underlying asset. 3. Token Publisher In May 2021, Indonesia was ranked 5th in the world in the number of startups. The number of MSME in Indonesia is also tantalizing, reaching 65 million in 2018. Of this number, many startup companies and MSME need funds to laun
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 MISA에서 AUD
A$--
|1 MISA에서 GBP
￡--
|1 MISA에서 EUR
€--
|1 MISA에서 USD
$--
|1 MISA에서 MYR
RM--
|1 MISA에서 TRY
₺--
|1 MISA에서 JPY
¥--
|1 MISA에서 RUB
₽--
|1 MISA에서 INR
₹--
|1 MISA에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 MISA에서 PHP
₱--
|1 MISA에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MISA에서 BRL
R$--
|1 MISA에서 CAD
C$--
|1 MISA에서 BDT
৳--
|1 MISA에서 NGN
₦--
|1 MISA에서 UAH
₴--
|1 MISA에서 VES
Bs--
|1 MISA에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 MISA에서 KZT
₸--
|1 MISA에서 THB
฿--
|1 MISA에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 MISA에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 MISA에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 MISA에서 MAD
.د.م--